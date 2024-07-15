United States

Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued

Residents are advised to stay indoors and monitor weather updates as severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings are in effect for areas in Indiana and Chicago.

Barry Butler/X
Lightning strike Chicago skyline on Sunday. Photo: Barry Butler/X
info_icon

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Newton, Jasper, Lake, and Porter counties in Indiana until 1:15 am as powerful storms make their way through the region. Residents are advised to stay indoors and monitor weather updates.

Late Sunday night, a tornado warning was briefly in effect for downtown Chicago and other central areas as dangerous storms swept through, toppling trees and causing flooding. The warning, initially set to run until 11 pm, was lifted by 10:50 pm. Affected areas included Old Town, Lawndale, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, the South Loop, and Bronzeville.

After effects of heavy rains in Barre, Vermont. - AP
Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Cause Flash Flooding In Central Vermont Leading To Evacuations, One Dead

BY Outlook International Desk

While no confirmed tornadoes were reported in Chicago, the storm's rotation signature was strong enough to prompt the warning. The storm caused significant wind damage.

On the Southwest Side, cars were submerged in water on the Stevenson Expressway at Pulaski Road.

Earlier in the evening, law enforcement reported a likely tornado on the ground just after 9:30 pm near Elburn, northwest of Chicago. A funnel cloud was also sighted on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near the Belvidere Oasis.

A tornado warning was issued after midnight for LaSalle and Livingston counties but was lifted by 12:30 am

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued county by county as the storm system progressed. By 11:25 pm, the severe weather had moved out of Chicago, but warnings remained in effect for Northwest Indiana and counties south and southwest of the city.

The storm system brought 60 mph wind gusts and pea-sized hail earlier in the evening.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 1:30 am for southeastern Cook, southern DuPage, and northwestern Will counties. A flood watch remains in effect until 4 am Monday. Parts of northern Illinois experienced widespread flash flooding on Saturday night, and additional heavy rain is expected to cause rapid water rises and potential renewed significant flash flooding.

Monday's weather is forecasted to be hot and stormy, especially late into the night. Dangerous heat will build throughout the day, with highs in the mid-90s and a heat index of 100 to 106 degrees. The Storm Prediction Center has elevated the area to a level 3 storm threat for Monday, indicating an even higher risk than anticipated for Sunday night.

The stage is prepared at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. - Getty images
Will Trump Rally Shooting Delay RNC? | Know Everything About RNC Schedule, Security, And VP Pick Announcement

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  3. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  5. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  2. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  3. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  4. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  5. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia