United States

Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change

The Key Largo tree cactus, native to the Florida Keys, has become extinct in the United States due to rising sea levels. Researchers attribute its demise to increased saltwater intrusion into its mangrove habitat, exacerbated by climate change-induced storms and high tides.

Key Largo tree cactus
Key Largo tree cactus Photo: X
info_icon

Researchers have confirmed that the Key Largo tree cactus, a distinctive tropical species native to the Florida Keys, has gone extinct in the United States due to the impacts of rising sea levels. This marks the first time in U.S. history that a plant species has been lost solely to climate change.

The cactus, scientifically known as Pilosocereus millspaughii, was once a prominent fixture in an isolated mangrove near Key Largo. However, the relentless rise of ocean waters, exacerbated by melting polar ice sheets, proved fatal to its survival. According to a recent study published by the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, the cactus population was devastated as saltwater infiltrated its habitat, causing irreversible damage to the mangrove ecosystem.

James Lange, a botanist from the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and co-author of the study, explained that the mangrove, which sheltered the cacti, experienced increased saltwater intrusion due to extreme storm systems and high tides linked to rising sea levels. These environmental stresses compromised the cactus' ability to thrive, leading to a significant decline in its population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP28 UAE - Getty Images
Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?

BY Seema Guha

The situation worsened notably after 2015, when an herbivory event caused substantial damage to the cacti, leaving them vulnerable. Subsequent hurricanes, including the destructive Hurricane Irma in 2017, further inundated the mangrove with storm surges, accelerating the decline of the already diminished cactus population.

"Unfortunately, the Key Largo tree cactus may be a harbinger of what other coastal plants could face as climate change progresses," remarked Jennifer Possley, director of regional conservation at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and lead author of the study. She highlighted that the loss of this species underscores the broader biodiversity crisis affecting Florida and beyond, with many native plants under threat from habitat loss and other environmental pressures.

Despite its extinction in the U.S., hope remains for the Key Largo tree cactus. Small populations still exist in the Caribbean, offering a potential source for future conservation efforts. Institutions in Florida and the National Seed Bank in Colorado are poised to support these efforts by preserving seeds and plants for potential reintroduction into suitable habitats.

As efforts continue to mitigate the impacts of climate change, scientists emphasise the urgent need for conservation actions to protect vulnerable species like the Key Largo tree cactus from disappearing entirely.

Representative Image - null
New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs UAE-W Match
  2. Salem Spartans Vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. Dhammika Niroshana: Former Sri Lanka U-19 Captain Shot Dead: Report
  5. England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?
Football News
  1. Mexico Dismiss Head Coach Jaime Lozano After Early Copa America Exit
  2. Enzo Fernandez's 'Racist' Video: Chelsea Open 'Disciplinary Procedure' Against Argentina Star
  3. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Argentina Captain To Miss Two Matches For Inter Miami After Copa America Injury
  4. Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On ENG Managerial Career, Says Ex-Teammate
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
Tennis News
  1. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  2. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Govt Announces 10% Job Reservation For Agniveers
  2. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  3. Day In Pics: July 17, 2024
  4. Delhi Metro Starts Luggage Check-in Service For International Passengers On Airport Line
  5. Muharram Processions On Streets Of India | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Drake Shares Video Of His Waterlogged Toronto Mansion As City Gets Record-Breaking Rainfall
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Finds It 'Boring' To Do Intimate Scenes; Says Only Audience Enjoys
  4. SIIMA 2024: 'Dasara', 'Jailer', '2018' Lead The Nominations - Check Out The Details Inside
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  2. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  3. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  4. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  5. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  2. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
  3. Canada Floods: Heavy Rains In Toronto, Traffic Snarls & Submerged Cars | In Pics
  4. Ashura Muharram 2024: Muslims Across The Globe Mark 1st Month Of Islamic Calendar
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 17 July: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Illegal Structure Near Puja Khedkar's House Cleared; Toddler Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Hyderabad
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud In Action In Sweden; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics 2024