OpenAI Accuses New York Times Of 'Hacking' In Copyright Dispute

The practice referred to by OpenAI as "hacking" is commonly known in the industry as prompt engineering or "red-teaming." It's a method frequently employed by AI trust and safety teams, ethicists, academics, and tech companies to stress-test AI systems for vulnerabilities. This procedure aims to identify and rectify any weaknesses within AI systems, akin to cybersecurity stress-testing for website vulnerabilities.

Ian Crosby, partner at Susman Godfrey and lead counsel for The Times, refuted OpenAI's claims, stating that what OpenAI terms as "hacking" is merely an attempt to uncover evidence of copyright infringement. Crosby highlighted the extensive copying of The Times' works by OpenAI for its commercial products without authorization, asserting that the scale of this copying surpasses the 100 examples cited in the lawsuit.

The conflict between OpenAI and various stakeholders, including publishers, authors, and artists, over the utilization of copyrighted material for AI training data, has been intensifying. The lawsuit filed by The New York Times in December targets Microsoft and OpenAI, seeking accountability for substantial damages.