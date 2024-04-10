'Only In Florida': Woman Finds 8-Foot Alligator In Her House

Mary Hollenback, a resident of the Grand Palm Community in Venice, Florida, had an unexpected and rather alarming encounter on March 28. While enjoying a quiet moment at home, she was startled by banging sounds at her front screen door, as reported by FOX 13.
Assuming it was someone confused or lost, Hollenback rose from her couch to investigate. To her astonishment, instead of a befuddled individual, she was met with the presence of a sizable alligator attempting to make its way inside her home.
The reptile, measuring 7 feet and 11 inches, had forcibly entered through the front screen door and was making its way towards the kitchen. Hollenback explained to WFLA that the door's only obstacle was a magnetic clasp, which the gator effortlessly broke through.
Advertisement
In a state of shock, Hollenback promptly dialled 9-1-1 for assistance in dealing with the uninvited guest. "I was shaking so badly, I didn't know who else to call. I don't even think I could have looked up a phone number," she shared with FOX 13.
Authorities swiftly responded to her call, with two deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and three officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched to handle the unexpected intruder. With their expertise, the alligator was safely removed from Hollenback's residence.
Reflecting on the ordeal, Hollenback expressed her relief that the situation was promptly resolved. She speculated that the alligator may have wandered in from one of the numerous ponds scattered throughout the community. "Only in Florida are you going to get an alligator in the house," she remarked to FOX 13.
Advertisement
Following its removal, the alligator was transported to an alligator farm, as reported by the outlet.
In light of this incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises residents who encounter alligators near or within their homes to contact the Florida Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).