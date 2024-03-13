NYC’s Century-Old “Victoria Theater” In Harlem Reopens After Decade-Long Restoration

Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced that Harlem's historic Victoria Theater has officially reopened its doors for public, following a comprehensive ten-year restoration effort. The rejuvenation project, overseen by Kostow Greenwood Architects, has transformed the historic venue into a vibrant cultural hub equipped with modern amenities while preserving its rich heritage.
Originally established in 1917 as a vaudeville theater, the Victoria Theater has undergone a remarkable transformation, now boasting two versatile performance spaces, offices, and gallery areas spanning over 27,000 square feet. Operated by the renowned Apollo Theater, this marks the first expansion of the Apollo in its illustrious 90-year history.
The Apollo Stage
The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, as it is now known, represents a pivotal milestone in Harlem's cultural landscape. Accompanying the theater's revival is a larger redevelopment initiative, including the construction of a 28-story hotel, upscale restaurant, and nearly 200 residential units.
The newly renovated facility features two performance venues: the 199-seat Classical Theater of Harlem and a 99-seat theater for the Harlem Arts Alliance. These spaces, equipped with retractable seating for adaptability, promise to host a diverse array of artistic productions, from theatrical showcases to live music performances and film screenings.
Rejuvenated Victoria Theater
Preservation efforts have meticulously maintained the theater's historic elements, including its distinctive limestone facade, vintage marquee, and double-height lobby. The lobby will also serve as an educational space, offering exhibits detailing the theater's rich history and its significance within Harlem's cultural narrative.
With vibrant interiors designed to evoke a sense of rhythm and energy, the Apollo Stages feature an array of amenities, including acoustically isolated slabs, sprung dance floors, and modern dressing rooms. Additionally, the newly constructed office space on the third and fourth floors provides a collaborative environment for staff and visitors.
President and CEO of The Apollo, Michelle Ebanks has expressed excitement for the theater's reopening, emphasizing its role in expanding artistic opportunities and amplifying Black voices within the community. The revitalized venue aims to foster creativity and provide a platform for emerging talents while honoring Harlem's cultural heritage.
Governor Hochul also praised the completion of the restoration project as a testament to Harlem's enduring vibrancy and cultural significance. As the Victoria Theater reclaims its position as a cultural cornerstone, it is poised to usher in a new era of artistic excellence and community engagement.