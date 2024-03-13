Oregon Outback Named World's Largest Dark Sky Sanctuary

In a significant milestone for stargazers and environmental enthusiasts alike, a vast 2.5 million-acre area in southern Oregon has been designated as the largest Dark Sky Sanctuary on the planet.
Officially dubbed the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary, the region encompasses the southeastern portion of Lake County, including notable landmarks like Hart Mountain, Lake Abert, and Summer Lake.
Plans are underway to extend the sanctuary to a sprawling 11.4 million acres across Harney and Malheur counties.
This prestigious designation comes courtesy of DarkSky International, an organization committed to safeguarding the nighttime environment and preserving dark skies through responsible outdoor lighting practices.
The initiative is spearheaded by the Oregon Dark Sky Network, a coalition comprising state, local, and federal officials, private individuals, business owners, and tourism agencies.
The announcement was met with jubilation from Travel Southern Oregon, a member of the network. Bob Hackett, the executive director of Travel Southern Oregon, hailed the collaboration as a triumph for regenerative tourism, highlighting its potential to enhance the visitor experience, bolster local businesses, and promote land stewardship for future generations.
Oregon already boasts two DarkSky International-designated destinations: Prineville Reservoir State Park and Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory.
However, the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary now claims the title of the largest of its kind, surpassing other renowned sanctuaries such as Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
With most of the region's land under private or Bureau of Land Management stewardship and Lakeview as its largest city, home to a modest population of fewer than 2,500 residents, the expansion of the sanctuary appears imminent.
DarkSky International expressed confidence in the project's progression, indicating that only local approvals and minimal lighting adjustments are necessary to facilitate the expansion.
Southern and southeast Oregon have long been celebrated among stargazers for their pristine, unpolluted skies, providing optimal conditions for observing meteor showers and other celestial phenomena.
Amber Harrison, program manager for DarkSky International, emphasized the collective effort behind this achievement and expressed anticipation for the sanctuary's future expansion.