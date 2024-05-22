United States

Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic

Nestlé is launching a new food line called Vital Pursuit to support weight-management medication users and those aiming to manage their weight.

Representative image
Americans are becoming more and more body conscious and so a lot of people have turned to weight-management medications. To keep up their weight conscious customers, Nestlé will be launching a a new food line next year.

This new line up is meant to support Americans who use weight-management medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Vital Pursuit is Nestlé’s first brand designed to offer a balanced diet for users of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medications, as well as for anyone aiming to manage their weight. This new line features high-protein products rich in fiber and essential nutrients, including protein pasta, whole grain bowls, sandwich melts, and pizzas, all priced at $4.99 or less.

BY Outlook International Desk

"As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers," Nestlé North America CEO Steve Presley said in a press release. "Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category."

Vital Pursuit will be available in the U.S. at the end of the fourth financial quarter of 2024.

According to Nestlé, in addition to high protein content, Vital Pursuit products will include vitamin A, potassium, calcium, and iron. The brand will also offer gluten-free options and multiple items ready for air fryers.

"We know that every consumer on a health journey has individualized needs and considerations, and having options to support those needs will continue to play an important role," said Tom Moe, President of Nestlé USA Meals Division.

The popularity of GLP-1 receptor drugs has surged among consumers. Quarterly sales of anti-obesity drugs surpassed $1.1 billion midway through 2023, according to a report from the Congressional Budget Office. Last year, one in 60 adults were prescribed a GLP-1 medication, and this number is expected to rise, according to the American Pharmacists Association.

BY Outlook International Desk

  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Men Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout; Women Lose 0-5