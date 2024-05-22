Fleet Week 2024 Begins: Check Out Exciting Lineup Of Events In NYC

USS Bataan from Norfolk, Virginia: Pier 88 South in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25

FGS Baden-Württemberg from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25

FGS Frankfurt am Main from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25

Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan, 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24

USCGC Sturgeon Bay from New Jersey: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan, 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

USS Marinette from Mayport, Florida: Homeport Pier on Staten Island, 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27

USCGC Calhoun from Charleston, South Carolina: Homeport Pier on Staten Island, 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27