Fleet Week 2024 Begins: Check Out Exciting Lineup Of Events In NYC

Fleet Week in the United States is a celebratory event traditionally held in several major cities, including New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where active military ships dock in the city, allowing the public to tour the ships and interact with the crew members. These events typically include a variety of activities and demonstrations designed to honour the armed forces and educate the public about the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.
Since its inception in 1984, Fleet Week has become a nearly annual celebration, with around 2,300 service members participating this year. Running from May 22 to May 28, the festivities include public ship tours, aviation demonstrations, military band performances, and interactive displays.
Also, often coinciding with Memorial Day, Fleet Week includes ceremonies and events to honour servicemembers.
Fleet Week 2024 Ship Tours:
USS Bataan from Norfolk, Virginia: Pier 88 South in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25
FGS Baden-Württemberg from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25
FGS Frankfurt am Main from Germany: Pier 90 North in Manhattan, 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, May 25
Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan, 10 am to 5 pm on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24
USCGC Sturgeon Bay from New Jersey: Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 in Manhattan, 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27
USS Marinette from Mayport, Florida: Homeport Pier on Staten Island, 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27
USCGC Calhoun from Charleston, South Carolina: Homeport Pier on Staten Island, 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27
USCGC Katherine Walker from Bayonne, New Jersey: Homeport Pier on Staten Island, 8 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27
Fleet Week 2024 Free Concerts:
Marine Corps Band and Silent Drill Platoon: Father Duffy Square in Times Square, 6 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, May 22
US Navy Ceremonial Guard: Military Island in Times Square, 6:30 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, May 23
Navy Band Northeast "Brass Band": 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square, 7:30 pm to 7:50 pm on Friday, May 24
U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square, 8 pm to 9:15 pm on Friday, May 24
U.S. Coast Guard Band: Pier 86 in Manhattan, 11 am to 12 pm
Marine Corps Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square, 7:30 pm to 7:50 pm on Saturday, May 25 and 4 pm to 4:30 pm on Sunday, May 26
U.S. Fleet Forces Rock Band: 43-44 St. Plaza in Times Square, 8 pm to 9:15 pm on Saturday, May 25 and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday, May 26
Navy Band Northeast and Coast Guard Ceremonial Band: Bryant Park Upper Terrace at 6th Ave. & West 42nd St., 3:30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, May 27
Other Fleet Week 2024 Events:
Mount Loretto Aviation Event: Navy and Coast Guard helicopters meet-and-greet at Mt. Loretto soccer field on Staten Island, 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesday, May 21
Top Gun: Maverick Screening: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, 7 pm on Friday, May 24
Times Square Dive Tank: Navy demonstrations, 43-44 St Plaza in Times Square, 10 am to 5 pm from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25
Eisenhower Park Aviation Event: Meet-and-greet with Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopters at Cricket Field 11, Eisenhower Park, Long Island, 10 am to 2:30 pm on Saturday, May 25
U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo: Off Staten Island Homeport Pier, 12 pm to 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 25
Fleet Week at Liberty State Park: Navy and Marine Corps helicopters meet-and-greet, dive tank demonstration, performances by Navy Band Northeast, Coast Guard Silent Drill Team, and Marine Corps Band, Liberty State Park, Jersey City, 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, May 26
Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Day Observance: Service at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Riverside Drive, 10 am on Monday, May 27
U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo: Off Pier 86 in Manhattan, 2 pm to 2:30 pm on Monday, May 27
Memorial Day Parades Around NYC Area:
Maspeth Memorial Day Parade: 56-18 69th Street, Maspeth, Queens, 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, May 26
Forest Hills Memorial Day Weekend Parade: American Legion Post 1424, Forest Hills, Queens, 11 am on Sunday, May 26
College Point Memorial Day Parade: 120-19 14th Road, College Point, Queens, 12 pm on Sunday, May 26
Village of Hastings on the Hudson Memorial Day Parade and VFW Ceremony: 558 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, 2 pm on Sunday, May 26
Crestwood Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 78 Vermont Terrace, Yonkers, 9 am on Monday, May 27
Village of Irvington Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Veterans Memorial on Main Street, 10:30 am on Monday, May 27
American Legion Post #50 Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Post #50, Pelham, 11 am on Monday, May 27
Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Parade: Corner of Myrtle and Cypress avenues, Glendale, 11 am on Monday, May 27
Staten Island Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Various locations, 12 pm to 3 pm on Monday, May 27
American Legion Inwood Post #581 Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Inwood Post #581, Upper Manhattan, 11 am on Monday, May 27
Bayville Memorial Day Parade: Bayville Village Hall, 12:45 pm on Monday, May 27
Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Leonard H. Hawkins American Legion Post 156, Bronx, 2:30 pm on Monday, May 27