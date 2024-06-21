If you're looking to cool down and quench your thirst on a scorching summer day, you're in luck. June 21 marks National Smoothie Day, celebrating this refreshing blended treat that comes in a variety of flavors. Smoothies are typically made with a base of ice cream, milk, yogurt, or fruit juice and can be enjoyed with a mix of fruits or vegetables, providing a nutritious alternative.
While the exact origins of the first smoothie are unclear, it's believed that Eastern and Mediterranean cultures have been creating fruit drinks akin to smoothies for centuries, according to the Juice Shop. In 1932, Stephen J. Poplawski patented a machine capable of liquefying fruits and vegetables, as noted by the Illinois State Museum.
National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals
1. Jamba Juice National Smoothie Day Deal
Celebrate National Smoothie Day with Jamba Juice's special offer! From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, customers can enjoy a 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for just $1. This deal is exclusively available for in-store purchases at participating locations, subject to availability. Please note, the offer cannot be combined with other promotions or rewards, redeemed through drive-thrus, or used with third-party food delivery services.
2. Smoothie King National Smoothie Day Deal
To celebrate National Smoothie Day, Smoothie King is wrapping up its smoothie week with a free drink, extra points, and a chance to win cash. As part of the celebration, Smoothie King is offering Free Upsize Friday, allowing customers to upgrade from a 20 oz to a 32 oz drink every Friday.
Health Rewards members at Smoothie King have an exciting opportunity this National Smoothie Day! They can earn triple points on their orders and automatically enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000. This special offer applies to all orders placed by Health Rewards members on Friday, available in-store, through the app, and online.
3. Playa Bowls National Smoothie Day Deal
On June 21, Playa Bowls is offering Playa Rewards members a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase of a smoothie, available while supplies last. Each customer is eligible for one cup.
4. Planet Smoothie National Smoothie Day Deal
Planet Smoothie is celebrating National Smoothie Day with a special offer! From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, customers can enjoy a free 20 oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie at any of their locations. This deal is limited to one drink per person and is exclusively available in-store.
5. Tropical Smoothie Cafe National Smoothie Day Deal
At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Tropic Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary 24 oz smoothie with the purchase of a bowl or food item. This offer is available starting June 21 and can be claimed by members on that day.
6. Vitality Bowls National Smoothie Day Deal
To celebrate National Smoothie Day, Vitality Bowls is offering loyalty members free add-ons with any smoothie purchase.
7. Robeks National Smoothie Day Deal
On June 21, Robeks will distribute codes for free treats, such as free smoothies, buy one, get one free offers, and a chance to win free smoothies for a year, through its Facebook and Instagram accounts. The deals will be unveiled starting at 8 a.m., with new offers appearing at the beginning of each hour and a limited number of codes available for each promotion.
8. Retro Fitness National Smoothie Day Deal
On June 21, Retro Fitness is providing customers with a $2 discount on all smoothies.
9. Outshine National Smoothie Day Deal
Until June 21, smoothie lovers can visit the Outshine Snacks Instagram page to participate in a giveaway for a kit featuring fruit and yogurt smoothie pouches, cocktail glasses, a stirrer, and a $25 gift card.
10. Beyond Juicery and Eatery National Smoothie Day Deal
On June 21, Beyond Juicery and Eatery will offer $4.99 classic smoothies all day, available in 12 flavors.