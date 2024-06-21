United States

National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!

Celebrate National Smoothie Day 2024 with unbeatable deals from top chains like Jamba Juice, Smoothie King, and more, offering refreshing treats to beat the summer heat at irresistible prices.

National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals and Freebies Photo: Pexels
info_icon

If you're looking to cool down and quench your thirst on a scorching summer day, you're in luck. June 21 marks National Smoothie Day, celebrating this refreshing blended treat that comes in a variety of flavors. Smoothies are typically made with a base of ice cream, milk, yogurt, or fruit juice and can be enjoyed with a mix of fruits or vegetables, providing a nutritious alternative.

While the exact origins of the first smoothie are unclear, it's believed that Eastern and Mediterranean cultures have been creating fruit drinks akin to smoothies for centuries, according to the Juice Shop. In 1932, Stephen J. Poplawski patented a machine capable of liquefying fruits and vegetables, as noted by the Illinois State Museum.

National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals

1. Jamba Juice National Smoothie Day Deal

Customers can enjoy a 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for just $1 for National Smoothie Day!
Customers can enjoy a 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for just $1 for National Smoothie Day! Photo: Jamba Juice
info_icon

Celebrate National Smoothie Day with Jamba Juice's special offer! From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, customers can enjoy a 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for just $1. This deal is exclusively available for in-store purchases at participating locations, subject to availability. Please note, the offer cannot be combined with other promotions or rewards, redeemed through drive-thrus, or used with third-party food delivery services.

Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS Inspired Donuts - Krispy Kreme/ Warner Bros
Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

2. Smoothie King National Smoothie Day Deal

Smoothie King is wrapping up its smoothie week with a free drink, extra points, and a chance to win cash for National Smoothie Day.
Smoothie King is wrapping up its smoothie week with a free drink, extra points, and a chance to win cash for National Smoothie Day. Photo: Smoothie King
info_icon

To celebrate National Smoothie Day, Smoothie King is wrapping up its smoothie week with a free drink, extra points, and a chance to win cash. As part of the celebration, Smoothie King is offering Free Upsize Friday, allowing customers to upgrade from a 20 oz to a 32 oz drink every Friday.

Health Rewards members at Smoothie King have an exciting opportunity this National Smoothie Day! They can earn triple points on their orders and automatically enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000. This special offer applies to all orders placed by Health Rewards members on Friday, available in-store, through the app, and online.

null - null
Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?

BY Outlook International Desk

3. Playa Bowls National Smoothie Day Deal

On June 21, Playa Bowls is offering Playa Rewards members a free reusable color-changing cup with the purchase of a smoothie, available while supplies last. Each customer is eligible for one cup.

4. Planet Smoothie National Smoothie Day Deal

Enjoy a free 20 oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie at any of their locations for National Smoothie Day.
Enjoy a free 20 oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie at any of their locations for National Smoothie Day. Photo: Planet Smoothie
info_icon

Planet Smoothie is celebrating National Smoothie Day with a special offer! From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, customers can enjoy a free 20 oz Lunar Lemonade smoothie at any of their locations. This deal is limited to one drink per person and is exclusively available in-store.

Can't Get Khanafed Of It - X
‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe

BY Outlook International Desk

5. Tropical Smoothie Cafe National Smoothie Day Deal

At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Tropic Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary 24 oz smoothie with the purchase of a bowl or food item. This offer is available starting June 21 and can be claimed by members on that day.

6. Vitality Bowls National Smoothie Day Deal

To celebrate National Smoothie Day, Vitality Bowls is offering loyalty members free add-ons with any smoothie purchase.

Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty - @snackolator/ Instagram
Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty: A Cool New Summer Sensation Joins the Menu, Alongside Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry Delights!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

7. Robeks National Smoothie Day Deal

On June 21, Robeks will distribute codes for free treats, such as free smoothies, buy one, get one free offers, and a chance to win free smoothies for a year, through its Facebook and Instagram accounts. The deals will be unveiled starting at 8 a.m., with new offers appearing at the beginning of each hour and a limited number of codes available for each promotion.

null - null
Wendy's Saucy Chicken Nuggets: 7 Flavorful Varieties To Spice Up Your Summer!

BY Outlook International Desk

8. Retro Fitness National Smoothie Day Deal

On June 21, Retro Fitness is providing customers with a $2 discount on all smoothies.

9. Outshine National Smoothie Day Deal

Until June 21, smoothie lovers can visit the Outshine Snacks Instagram page to participate in a giveaway for a kit featuring fruit and yogurt smoothie pouches, cocktail glasses, a stirrer, and a $25 gift card.

10. Beyond Juicery and Eatery National Smoothie Day Deal

On June 21, Beyond Juicery and Eatery will offer $4.99 classic smoothies all day, available in 12 flavors.

McDonald's Celebrations In 2023 - McDonald's
McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  5. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match