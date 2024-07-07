NASCAR is all set to take over the Windy City with a thrilling street race through downtown Chicago on Sunday. Cup Series drivers will navigate iconic streets such as Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, passing famous landmarks like Buckingham Fountain. The race starts and finishes in front of Grant Park, providing a stunning urban backdrop.
Last year's race was impacted by torrential rain, causing a delay of over 90 minutes and a reduction in laps due to fading daylight. Despite the weather challenges, the event delivered an exciting finish. This year's conditions are expected to be much better, with a forecast of partly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees on Sunday.
With only seven races left in the regular season, Sunday presents a crucial opportunity for winless drivers who excel on road and street courses to secure a victory and a playoff berth.
As NASCAR returns to downtown Chicago's bustling streets, fans eagerly anticipate another exhilarating race. Who will capture the checkered flag in the Grant Park 165?
Here’s everything you need to know about NASCAR 2024:
When will the NASCAR Cup race start?
The Grant Park 165 begins at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time) on the streets of downtown Chicago.
Will the NASCAR Cup race be broadcasted on TV?
Fans can watch the live coverage of NASCAR Cup race this Sunday. NBC will broadcast the Grant Park 165, with a pre-race show starting at 4 pm ET (3 pm local).
The race can be live-streamed as well. The event will be telecasted live on Peacock, the NBC Sports website, and the NBC Sports app. It is also available on Fubo.
What distant will be covered in NASCAR Cup Chicago?
The Grant Park 165 consists of 75 laps around the 2.2-mile street course, totaling 165 miles. The race features three segments: Stage 1 (20 laps), Stage 2 (25 laps), and Stage 3 (30 laps).
Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut on July 2, 2023, in a memorable finish to the series’ first street race. The New Zealand native and three-time Supercars champion led the final eight laps and pulled away from Justin Haley by 1.259 seconds, becoming the first driver to win his Cup debut since Johnny Rutherford in 1963.
Starting Lineup for the Grant Park 165
1. Kyle Larson (5), Chevrolet
2. Ty Gibbs (54), Toyota
3. Michael McDowell (34), Ford
4. Tyler Reddick (45), Toyota
5. Shane Van Gisbergen (16), Chevrolet
6. Bubba Wallace (23), Toyota
7. Christopher Bell (20), Toyota
8. Alex Bowman (48), Chevrolet
9. Daniel Suarez (99), Chevrolet
10. Brad Keselowski (6), Ford
11. Denny Hamlin (11), Toyota
12. John Hunter Nemechek (42), Toyota
13. Carson Hocevar (77), Chevrolet
14. Ross Chastain (1), Chevrolet
15. Austin Dillon (3), Chevrolet16. Chris Buescher (17), Ford
17. Ryan Blaney (12), Ford
18. Chase Elliott (9), Chevrolet
19. Kyle Busch (8), Chevrolet
20. Corey LaJoie (7), Chevrolet
21. Austin Cindric (2), Ford
22. Chase Briscoe (14), Ford
23. Justin Haley (51), Ford
24. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Toyota
25. Erik Jones (43), Toyota
26. Todd Gilliland (38), Ford
27. William Byron (24), Chevrolet
28. Noah Gragson (10), Ford
29. Ryan Preece (41), Ford
30. Zane Smith (71), Chevrolet
31. Harrison Burton (21), Ford
32. Joey Logano (22), Ford
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Chevrolet
34. Austin Hill (33), Chevrolet
35. Daniel Hemric (31), Chevrolet
36. Josh Berry (4), Ford
37. AJ Allmendinger (13), Chevrolet
38. Joey Hand (60), Ford
39. Josh Bilicki (66), Ford
40. Kaz Grala (15), Ford