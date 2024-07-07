How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest individual, brought in Rihanna for her first full concert since 2016 at his son Anant’s pre-wedding celebration. On Friday, another pre-wedding event featured Justin Bieber performing in Mumbai, India.
The 30-year-old Canadian singer delivered a setlist packed with hits from his career, including "Sorry," "What Do You Mean?," "Peaches," "Baby," and more. He reportedly received $10 million for the performance. Although he canceled his tour last year due to health issues, he performed a brief set at a private NHL All-Star Party in February. He and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child.
Since Rihanna's pre-wedding party, other pre-wedding festivities have included performances by Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and more. Ambani's older siblings had Coldplay and Beyoncé perform at their weddings, respectively. Anant is set to marry Radhika Merchant, with the wedding scheduled for July 12-14. Watch videos from Bieber's performance and check out the setlist.
Setlist
“Sorry”
“What Do You Mean?”
“Where Are Ü Now”
“Cold Water”
“Love Yourself”
“Essence”
“Boyfriend”
“Peaches”
“Hold On”
“No Brainer”
“All That Matters”
“Baby”