United States

How Much Did The Ambanis Pay Justin Bieber For His Pre-Wedding Performance In Mumbai? Here's What The Reports Say

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, hosted a star-studded pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant, featuring a dazzling performance by Justin Bieber in Mumbai. Reports reveal that the Canadian pop sensation was paid a staggering $10 million for his setlist packed with hits.

Justin Bieber At Anant Ambanis Pre Wedding Bash
Justin Bieber Reportedly Received $10 Million To Perform At The Ambani Wedding Celebrations Photo: @justinbieber/ Instagram
info_icon

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest individual, brought in Rihanna for her first full concert since 2016 at his son Anant’s pre-wedding celebration. On Friday, another pre-wedding event featured Justin Bieber performing in Mumbai, India.

The 30-year-old Canadian singer delivered a setlist packed with hits from his career, including "Sorry," "What Do You Mean?," "Peaches," "Baby," and more. He reportedly received $10 million for the performance. Although he canceled his tour last year due to health issues, he performed a brief set at a private NHL All-Star Party in February. He and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child.

Isha Ambani - null
Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House

BY Navya Sharma

Since Rihanna's pre-wedding party, other pre-wedding festivities have included performances by Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and more. Ambani's older siblings had Coldplay and Beyoncé perform at their weddings, respectively. Anant is set to marry Radhika Merchant, with the wedding scheduled for July 12-14. Watch videos from Bieber's performance and check out the setlist.

Setlist

  1. “Sorry”

  2. “What Do You Mean?”

  3. “Where Are Ü Now”

  4. “Cold Water”

  5. “Love Yourself”

  6. “Essence”

  7. “Boyfriend”

  8. “Peaches”

  9. “Hold On”

  10. “No Brainer”

  11. “All That Matters”

  12. “Baby”

Various Hollywood stars have graced the weddings of Indian billionaire family, the Ambani family. - Getty images/X
Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Key Stats, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle
  2. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate Proud Ahead Of 100th Game, But England Milestone Is 'Least-Important Stat Of The Week'
  5. Jesse Marsch Praises Canada's Desire And Commitment After Booking Copa America Semi-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Very Important', 'Crucial for Russia-India Ties': Kremlin On PM Modi's Visit To Russia
  2. West Bengal: 8 Injured After Electric Transformer Explodes At Factory In Bankura
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points
  4. Graft Case: Delhi LG Approves Probe Into Bribery Charges Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain
  5. 'We Share Same Issues': Unions Counter Railways' Claim Against Rahul Gandhi Meeting Loco Pilots Outside Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  4. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  5. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
US News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  5. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
World News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  5. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP