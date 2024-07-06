United States

Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month

Target has decided to stop accepting personal checks as a payment method in its stores starting later this month due to low volumes.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Attention Target shoppers! Target Corporation has announced that they will cease accepting personal checks as a form of payment in its stores beginning later this month, the retail giant has confirmed. The decision is driven by "extremely low volumes" of such payments.

This was announced by a company spokesperson in a statement to NBC Chicago. "We have taken several measures to notify customers in advance," the spokesperson said.

Despite this change, Target will continue to accept various other payment methods, including cash, credit and debit cards, Target Circle Cards, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT cards, and buy now-pay later services.

Representative image - Pinterest
These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?

BY Outlook International Desk

This move comes as part of Target’s broader efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs amid increasing theft-related challenges. In March, the retailer implemented a 10-item limit for customers using self-checkout. More recently, Target has directed store staff to intervene when thieves attempt to steal items totaling $50 or more, down from the previous threshold of $100.

Target's Chief Financial Officer, Michael Fiddelke, highlighted the impact of shoplifting on the company's financial health, describing it as a "significant financial headwind" during an investor call last fall.

The new policy on personal checks is expected to take effect later this month, and Target is continuing to ensure that customers are well-informed of the upcoming changes.

Representative Image - null
Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States

BY Outlook International Desk

