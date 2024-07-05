These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?

A new study by international health insurance company William Russell has identified the countries with the healthiest work-life balance, providing valuable insights for those considering relocation for a better quality of life.
The study analyzed the average number of hours and days worked in 2022, revealing that Germany ranks first with an average of 1,341 hours worked, or 178 days, annually. Given that a year typically has 260 working days (excluding annual leave), Germany's figures are notably impressive.
Denmark follows in second place with an average of 1,372 hours and 182 days worked per year, while Norway secures third place with 1,425 hours or 189 days worked. Northern European countries dominate the top spots on the list.
Türkiye also made the top ten, coming in tenth with an average of 1,498 hours and 199 days worked annually.
Some countries, including those in the top ten, have enacted 'right to disconnect' laws, which prevent managers from contacting employees outside of working hours, promoting a healthier work-life balance.
Here are the top ten countries with the best work-life balance:
1. Germany
2. Denmark
3. Norway
4. Netherlands
5. Sweden
6. Austria
7. Iceland
8. Luxembourg
9. Finland
10. Türkiye