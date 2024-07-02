Boston’s Subway Trains Get A Googly-Eyed Makeover

Outlook International Desk
Subway riders in Boston are playing their own game of “Where’s Waldo?” with subway trains featuring googly eye decals attached to the front.
The whimsical decals, aimed at bringing smiles to riders' faces, were approved by the head of transit service.
The idea came from a group of transit enthusiasts who proposed the concept and even provided plastic googly eyes to the MBTA’s headquarters.
MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng found the idea amusing and decided to implement it to add a bit of fun to the daily commute. Crazy, right?
Despite facing scrutiny for safety issues and slow zones, the MBTA embraced this lighthearted initiative to lift the spirits of commuters.
To ensure safety, the agency opted for decals instead of plastic eyes, affixing them to four trains on the Green Line and one on a commuter rail line.
Eng likened the search for these trains to finding Waldo, offering a playful distraction and a chance for laughter amid the challenges faced by the transit system.