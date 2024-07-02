Boston’s Subway Trains Get A Googly-Eyed Makeover

Eyes On The Tracks!

Subway riders in Boston are playing their own game of “Where’s Waldo?” with subway trains featuring googly eye decals attached to the front.

Fun Game For Riders

The whimsical decals, aimed at bringing smiles to riders' faces, were approved by the head of transit service.

Who Sparked The Creative Idea?

The idea came from a group of transit enthusiasts who proposed the concept and even provided plastic googly eyes to the MBTA’s headquarters.

And What Was MBTA's Response?

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng found the idea amusing and decided to implement it to add a bit of fun to the daily commute. Crazy, right?

How Is MBTA Balancing Fun And Challenges?

Despite facing scrutiny for safety issues and slow zones, the MBTA embraced this lighthearted initiative to lift the spirits of commuters.

Safe And Stylish

To ensure safety, the agency opted for decals instead of plastic eyes, affixing them to four trains on the Green Line and one on a commuter rail line.

Finding Fun!

Eng likened the search for these trains to finding Waldo, offering a playful distraction and a chance for laughter amid the challenges faced by the transit system.

