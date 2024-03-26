Mountain Lion Kills 21-Year-Old California Man In Fatal Attack, Leaves Brother Injured

The Brooks-Welsh family of Northern California is reeling from a devastating mountain lion attack that claimed the life of 21-year-old Taylen Brooks and left his 18-year-old brother, Wyatt Brooks, with severe injuries. The incident occurred over the weekend in a remote area of Northern California's foothills, near the town of Georgetown.
In a statement shared by the local sheriff's office, the family expressed their heartbreak over Taylen's tragic loss while expressing gratitude that Wyatt survived the ordeal. The brothers, described as "as close as any two brothers could be," were on a walk along a dirt roadway in Kelsey, searching for deer antler sheds when they encountered the mountain lion.
Advertisement
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office incident report, the brothers attempted to scare off the animal by raising their hands, shouting, and throwing objects, including a backpack. Despite their efforts, the mountain lion charged at Wyatt, attacking him and pinning him to the ground. Taylen intervened, attempting to fend off the lion while Wyatt struggled with the animal.
During the struggle, the mountain lion inflicted severe injuries on Wyatt's face and neck. Despite Wyatt's efforts to fight off the animal and call for help, the mountain lion eventually turned its attention to Taylen, fatally attacking him.
Advertisement
Wyatt, determined to seek help, ventured out for cell service to call 911, leaving Taylen behind. He managed to contact emergency services and returned to the scene with authorities. Tragically, they found Taylen's body near where the attack occurred.
Wyatt, who aspires to become a firefighter, was transported to a local hospital and later underwent reconstructive surgery at UC Davis Health in Sacramento. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
The Brooks brothers were known for their love of the outdoors, often enjoying activities such as hunting and fishing together. Taylen, described as a kind and gentle soul, worked alongside his father and had a passion for fishing and playing the guitar.
Following the attack, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife deployed a professional trapper, who euthanized the mountain lion responsible for the fatal incident. DNA analysis confirmed the lion's identity as the same one involved in the attack.