'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk

A much-anticipated conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk unfolded on X on Monday, but it was far from smooth. The chat, aimed at boosting Trump’s faltering campaign, was marred by technical difficulties Musk attributed to a cyber attack.
What was billed as a high-profile discussion began more than 30 minutes late, leaving many viewers unable to join the live broadcast. Musk, the world’s richest man and now a significant supporter of Trump, claimed that the platform had suffered a cyber attack, which he said prevented a smooth start. This incident highlights past issues Musk faced with tech problems on the platform, including during Ron DeSantis’s campaign launch.
Trump's Controversial Claims
Once the conversation finally got underway, Trump used the opportunity to air his views on various contentious topics. Among his claims:
Immigration and “Zombie Apocalypse”: Trump described the current immigration situation as a “zombie apocalypse,” a dramatic term he used to criticise the handling of the US-Mexico border. He likened the border crisis to the film "World War Z," where the world is overrun by zombies.
Dismissal of Climate Change: Trump took a controversial stance on climate change, downplaying its significance. He claimed that the expected rise in sea levels would simply lead to more real estate opportunities rather than being a serious threat. “The biggest threat isn’t global warming,” Trump stated. “It’s nuclear warming because we have five countries with significant nuclear power.”
Criticism of President Biden: Trump repeatedly referred to President Joe Biden as “stupid,” criticising him for what he sees as poor decision-making on both domestic and international fronts.
Musk’s Endorsement And Ambitions
Musk, who has previously shown support for Trump and criticised the current administration, echoed Trump’s sentiments:
Support for Trump’s Policies: Musk voiced his strong support for Trump, claiming that Trump’s policies would lead to prosperity, contrasting sharply with his view of Kamala Harris as a negative alternative. Musk also suggested that he would like to serve on a government efficiency commission if Trump were elected, highlighting his desire to help streamline government operations.
Iron Dome Proposal: Trump proposed creating a new missile defence system based on Israel's Iron Dome, emphasising the need for such protection due to the nuclear threat he perceives. Musk supported this idea, reiterating his belief in Trump's vision.
The conversation aimed to rejuvenate Trump’s campaign, which has struggled following President Biden’s exit from the race and the rise of Kamala Harris as a prominent Democratic contender.
By engaging with Musk, Trump sought to connect with younger, tech-savvy audiences who follow Musk, although the chat’s technical issues may have dampened its impact.