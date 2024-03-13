Miami Seaquarium Faces Eviction Over Allegations Of Animal Care Neglect

Miami-Dade County has served an eviction notice to the operators of Miami Seaquarium, alleging poor treatment of animals and inadequate maintenance of the park.
However, the Seaquarium is pushing back, claiming the county's allegations are unfounded and presenting evidence to the contrary.
The eviction notice, sent by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, cited violations of the lease agreement by MS Leisure Company, the tenant operating the Seaquarium. The county accused the park of failing to maintain proper living conditions for its animals and neglecting the upkeep of its facilities.
The Seaquarium's response came swiftly. Edwin Gonzalez, a representative of the Dolphin Company which owns the park, wrote a letter to the mayor's office contesting the eviction. Gonzalez stated that they have evidence disproving the county's claims and expressed disappointment at the eviction notice.
In a statement posted on social media, the Seaquarium asserted that it has rectified any issues raised by the county and therefore has no grounds for lease termination. The park's president, Eduardo Albor, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the validity of their lease and indicating readiness to defend their position in court.
The eviction notice specifically referenced citations from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding animal care violations. These included failures in maintaining facilities, providing veterinary care, staffing, and water quality, among others. One incident involved a dolphin biting a patron during an encounter.
The controversy surrounding the Miami Seaquarium escalated with the recent deaths of two notable animals. Lolita, a whale formerly held in captivity, passed away from a renal condition, drawing attention to the park's animal welfare practices. Additionally, a viral video showed a solitary manatee named Romeo in distress, prompting public outcry and subsequent removal of the manatees from the aquarium.
Despite these developments, the Seaquarium continues to sell tickets for admission and animal encounters on its website. General admission tickets are priced at $41.99, offering visitors access to various attractions including dolphin, shark, and penguin encounters.