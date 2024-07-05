Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July in a unique and stylish way this year. He posted a video on Instagram Reels where he was seen surfing, sipping what looked like a can of beer, and flying the American flag – all while wearing a tuxedo.
The Instagram post was captioned, "Happy birthday, America!" and featured Bruce Springsteen's classic song "Born in the U.S.A." as the background music. The video showed a fun mix of activities, blending patriotism with a bit of humour.
One commenter jokingly suggested that Zuckerberg might have used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create the video. Another user wrote, "Not AI-generated" followed by a laughing emoji, adding to the light-hearted reactions.
However, not everyone was impressed. Dave Portnoy, CEO of Barstool Sports, shared his opinion on X (formerly known as Twitter). He tweeted, "You can't go from supremely uncool to cool by just trying hard. Zuck will always be uncool. I refuse to entertain the possibility he will ever do anything cool."
Despite the mixed reactions, Zuckerberg's post has gained significant attention, currently boasting 480,000 likes.