United States

Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why

Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was pre-recorded due to technical issues and rainy weather.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga at 2024 Paris Olympics Photo: X
info_icon

Lady Gaga wowed audiences worldwide with a stunning performance to kick off the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday. However, her much-anticipated act was not as live as it appeared. Despite the dazzling display, the performance was pre-recorded due to technical issues and rainy weather.

The Grammy Award winner dazzled fans with her rendition of "Mon Truc en Plumes," a tribute to French icon Zizi Jeanmaire. The show took place along the Seine River, but, according to reports, Gaga's performance was filmed hours before it aired. The Associated Press noted that Gaga was seen warming up on stage about three hours before the ceremony and performed for about an hour.

Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremony choreographer Maud le Pladec explained to Variety why the performance was pre-recorded. “For safety reasons, we had to pre-record it once we knew for sure it was going to rain,” Pladec said. “We had minute-by-minute updates and had never watched the weather forecast so closely in our lives.”

She continued, “The soil would have been slippery. Gaga was wearing heels, very near the water, and there were stairs. We had to be extremely cautious.” The decision to pre-record the performance was made to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

After filming, Gaga watched the performance from her dressing room before heading back to her hotel. She later shared her feelings on X, saying, “I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.”

Gaga also expressed her deep connection with French culture, stating, “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music. I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

Lady Gaga at 2024 Paris Olympics - X
Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  2. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  3. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  5. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND 0-1 ARG
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  2. 'Life Of Hell': IAS Aspirant Writes Letter To Chief Justice On Coaching Centre Deaths
  3. The Hugging Saint’s Global Reach And Local Controversies
  4. SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision
  5. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  2. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  3. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  4. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
US News
  1. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  2. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  3. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
World News
  1. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
  2. ‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?
  3. Bangladesh Ends Nationwide Internet Shutdown As Students Call Off Quota Reform Protests
  4. China Accuses Quad Of Stirring Up Conflicts, 'Inciting' Confrontation
  5. Mom Jailed For Forcing Daughter To Marry Man Who Murdered Her Six Weeks Later
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: Delhi Police Sends Notice To MCD; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Heartbreak For Arjun; Epic Nadal Vs Djokovic Face-Off Coming Up
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics