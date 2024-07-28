The 2024 Summer Olympics have kickstarted in Paris. The prestigious event saw Lady Gaga delivering an elaborate performance at the opening ceremony. However, netizens took to social media to criticize her performance. Amidst the harsh criticism, the singer has taken to her social media to break her silence and release a statement.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Lady Gaga shared her statement and revealed the hard work that went into her performance at the opening ceremony. She spoke about how grateful she was for the opportunity and felt a strong ‘connection’ towards French music and people. She wrote, “I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.”
Take a look at the post here.
She explained why she performed ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ and continued, “And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical “Anything Goes” which was my first jazz release. Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”
She shared more details about the performance and also mentioned that she learned French choreography and rented out the accessories from a French cabaret theater. Netizens took to social media to complain how her performance wasn’t well managed as some of her dancers slipped on the stage and how her voice could not be heard properly when she took over the piano.