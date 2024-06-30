Katie Thurston Shares Resources For Rape Victims As She Reveals Traumatic Experience From Past

Katie Thurston, the star of Season 17 of "The Bachelorette," has publicly revealed that she was raped and criticized the justice system for failing her. Thurston shared her story in an emotional Instagram post on Friday, providing resources for others who have experienced sexual assault and rape.
While she did not delve into specific details, Thurston recounted calling 911 to report her rape. She was taken by an officer for a sexual assault forensic exam, a process during which she felt like a "vulnerable child." She expressed gratitude to the nurse and advocate who supported her through the examination.
Katie shared that the forensic kit took four months to process. During this time, she consulted with a therapist and educated herself on how to navigate conversations with detectives investigating her case. She handed over all relevant evidence, including texts, phone call records, DNA, videos, and her own body, but said her quest for justice was ultimately thwarted. She did not specify how the investigation was stopped.
"This isn't just a loss for me," Thurston wrote. "It's yet another loss in a broken system. Change happens in failure, and the justice system failed me. And continues to fail thousands every single day."
Thurston ended her post with an encouraging message to her followers, reminding them of their value, strength, and that she believes them.
Katie Thurston ended up with Blake Moynes during her season of "The Bachelorette," though the couple broke up in 2021. She later dated John Hershey, another contestant from her season, before they split in 2022.