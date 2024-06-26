Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel

Keira Knightley, renowned for her elegant yet understated style, made a rare appearance at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024–25 couture runway show. The acclaimed actor, known for her roles in cinematic gems such as Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, exuded sophistication in a pristine white A-line dress.
Knightley's ensemble featured a sheer overlay with long puffed sleeves and a delicately ruffled bow neckline, layered over a subtly striped cami bodice. The skirt cascaded gracefully in pleats from her waist, elegantly reaching just above her ankle.
Completing her look, she accessorised with a petite quilted white bag adorned with a woven gold and leather chain strap, flower-shaped stud earrings that added a touch of sparkle, and classic black and white heels with a slender ankle strap.
Accompanying Knightley was her husband, James Righton, who complemented her ensemble in a sharp black suit paired with a white T-shirt and stylish black leather loafers.
Later in the day, Knightley effortlessly transitioned to a more casual yet chic attire as she was spotted leaving her hotel.
Embodying her signature low-key style, she opted for a loose-fitting blue-and-white striped shirt, rolled up at the wrists, paired with white wide-leg pants featuring a distressed raw hemline. Her look was accessorised with black Mary Jane flats adorned with charming details, a practical black quilted crossbody bag, and a stylish white sun hat.
This appearance marks Knightley's return to Paris Fashion Week since her last attendance in 2022, where she also graced Chanel's Fall/Winter 2022–23 couture show in a striking black velvet halterneck midi dress adorned with romantic lace trim.