United States

Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details

Hurricane Milton made its landfall at 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday near Siesta Key in Florida. By Thursday, the centre of the storm had neared the city of Orlando.

hurricane milton florida
Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm | Photo: National Hurricane Centre
info_icon

Hurricane Milton made its landfall on Florida as a Category 3 storm. Milton, which was originally at Category 5, weakened as it moved towards the US coast. However, as the hurricane continues to wreak havoc across Florida, it is expected to double up in size.

As the storm continues to move across Florida, the National Hurricane Centre has confirmed that Hurricane Milton has reduced to a Category 1 storm. However, despite its weakening, the storm has triggered a flash flood emergency over parts of the state.

Hurricane Milton also brought strong gusty winds with it, which has prompted the removal of first responders from the roads. Orlando police officials and firefighters have been pulled from the roads and asked to seek shelter due to the heavy winds.

"When the wind speed decreases they will be able to respond to calls for service. Residents should continue to shelter in place,” read an official alert from the government of Orlando.

As per the National Hurricane Centre, a storm surge warning is in effect for Florida's west coast including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

Furthermore, a hurricane warning remains for Florida's west coast "from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay", and the east coast from "the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach and east coasts."

