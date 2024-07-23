United States

How Does The Presidential Election In The USA Take Place?

Understanding how the presidential elections in the US take place

The US election has reached an interesting turn with US President Joe Biden deciding not to contest in the next presidential election. It is quite visible that US presidential elections are completely different compared to General Election in India as there is no such national institution like election commission to conduct a nationwide election. Let's understand how the presidential elections in the US take place.

Eligibility to be president

To participate in the presidential elections in the USA, a candidate must be 35 years or older. Along with the age criteria, the candidate must have been born in the US, and must have been living in the state for the last 14 years.

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes remarks before a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton on July 17, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. - Getty Images
Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb

BY Seema Guha

What are Primaries and Caucuses?

If a candidate fulfills the eligibility to be president, then the path to White House begins with primaries and caucuses held across states and territories. Primaries (Polling organised by local state bodies) allow registered voters to cast secret ballots for their preferred candidate. Whereas Caucuses (organised by major political parties) involve open discussions with voting among party members. These events are crucial. They determine each party’s presidential nominee through a series of state-by-state contests.

National Conventions of political parties

Following primaries and caucuses, political parties organise their party workers and supporters at national conventions to officially nominate their presidential candidates. In these Conventions, they showcase influential speakers through keynote addresses. They also officially endorse the chosen nominee through roll call vote of delegates from each state and territory.

Campaign for the election

After the convention, the nominees then embark on a nationwide campaign. They aim to secure a majority of Electoral College votes. Campaign activities include rallies. Leaders of the major political parties hold presidential debates; however sometimes these debates take place even before the official nomination of the presidential candidature. These activities aim to persuade voters across the diverse political landscape of the United States.

What is Electoral College?

In the United States of America, the president is elected by the Electoral College rather than direct voting by the citizens. The Electoral College consists of electors allocated to each state based on its congressional representation including House and Senate.

The candidate who wins the counting of Electoral College in most states, except the states of Maine and Nebraska, (because the states of Maine and Nebraska historically choose one elector per congressional district.) receives all of that state’s electoral votes.

A total of 270 out of 538 electoral votes is needed to win the presidency.

General Voting and Electoral College

On the first Tuesday of November, America heads to polls. They cast their ballots. In this polling, voting methods vary by state. This typically include in-person voting at polling stations or mail-in ballots.

Following the general election, the Electoral College meets in mid-December in each state. They formally cast their votes for president and vice president. These votes are then transmitted to Congress. Counting and certification occur before the inauguration day.

Inauguration Day

Presidential inauguration takes place on January 20, of the following election year in the U.S. Capitol, Washington DC. During this ceremonial event, the newly elected president takes the oath of office, officially assuming the role of President of the United States and beginning their term in office.

