A shooting took place at Hanes Mall this afternoon, prompting a significant police response and leading to a brief lockdown of the area. The Winston-Salem Police Department has since lifted the lockdown, though the entrance near Dave and Busters remains closed due to ongoing investigations.
Several employees reported that the shooting occurred on the first floor of the mall, as noted by the Winston-Salem Journal. A police officer mentioned that he and a colleague were nearby after receiving reports of a suspicious individual.
Police are asking Winston-Salem residents to avoid Hanes Mall as they continue to investigate the shooting that took place there this afternoon.
Officials confirmed that one person was injured in what they described as “an isolated incident,” which prompted a significant police response at the mall.
Further details have not yet been released, and the situation is still developing.