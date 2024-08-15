United States

Hanes Mall Shooting Sparks Brief Lockdown: One Injured, Police Investigation Ongoing

A shooting at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem led to a brief lockdown and a heavy police presence, leaving one person injured as investigations continue. Authorities urge residents to avoid the area while they gather more details.

Shooting At Hanes Mall
Hanes Mall Shooting (Rep Image) Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A shooting took place at Hanes Mall this afternoon, prompting a significant police response and leading to a brief lockdown of the area. The Winston-Salem Police Department has since lifted the lockdown, though the entrance near Dave and Busters remains closed due to ongoing investigations.

Several employees reported that the shooting occurred on the first floor of the mall, as noted by the Winston-Salem Journal. A police officer mentioned that he and a colleague were nearby after receiving reports of a suspicious individual.

Police are asking Winston-Salem residents to avoid Hanes Mall as they continue to investigate the shooting that took place there this afternoon.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured in what they described as “an isolated incident,” which prompted a significant police response at the mall.

Further details have not yet been released, and the situation is still developing.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Contract With 'Best Moments Still To Come'
  2. David Raya Says Arsenal Were 'Nearly Perfect' Last Season, 'But You Have To Be Perfect'
  3. Marc Guehi Unfazed By Transfer Interest Ahead Of Premier League Season
  4. Daley Blind Announces Retirement From Netherlands Duty
  5. Sonia Bompastor Relishes Pressure Of Succeeding Emma Hayes At Chelsea
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Passes Alex Michelsen Test In Opener
  2. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  3. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  5. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
Hockey News
  1. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  2. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  3. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  4. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  5. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 78th Independence Day Gallantry Awards: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras Approved By President Murmu
  2. No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March
  3. Karnataka: Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond
  5. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?