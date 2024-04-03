Elderly Woman Suffers Stroke During Cruise, Left Stranded On African Island

An African island excursion turned into a harrowing ordeal for 80-year-old Julie Lenkoff, as she suffered a stroke during a Norwegian Cruise Line voyage, leaving her stranded and alone according to her family. The incident occurred during a cruise-sponsored tour of the island of São Tomé, where Lenkoff began experiencing vision and memory loss.
Her son-in-law, Kurt Gies, expressed an understanding that medical emergencies can happen but criticised the treatment Lenkoff received afterwards. Despite being evaluated and treated for a stroke onboard, Lenkoff was subsequently left to fend for herself after being released from a local hospital in São Tomé.
The family further lamented that despite being listed as emergency contacts, they were not contacted by the cruise ship personnel, and their calls went unanswered. Lenkoff's belongings were returned, but her money and credit cards were missing, adding to the distressing situation.
Norwegian Cruise Line, in response to the incident, stated that Lenkoff was evaluated by the onboard medical team and disembarked for further treatment as deemed necessary. However, communication issues arose as they were unable to reach Lenkoff directly and cited protocol for not disclosing medical details without explicit consent.
Lenkoff's situation took a positive turn when she encountered Jay and Jill Campbell, who themselves were stranded by the cruise ship along with four other Americans and two Australians. The Campbells, after assisting Lenkoff through the streets of São Tomé, facilitated her journey back to the United States via Lisbon, Portugal.
Lenkoff's safe return to California has brought relief to her family, who are now grateful for her recovery at Stanford University Medical Center. Despite the ordeal, they remain appreciative of the help received from the Campbells and are urging Norwegian Cruise Line to address the situation promptly and ensure the safe return of others left behind.
Why Were Other Passengers Left Stranded?
Eight cruise ship passengers, including a pregnant woman and an elderly man with a heart condition, found themselves stranded on the Central African island of São Tomé after their Norwegian Cruise Line ship left without them. According to a report by the New York Post, the passengers, including a couple from South Carolina, have been struggling for days to catch up with their ship after they were allegedly refused reentry by the ship's captain.
The ordeal began on March 27 when the passengers, who were on a private tour, failed to return to the ship before the all-aboard time of 3 pm local time. Norwegian Cruise Line stated that the guests were responsible for ensuring their return to the ship on time, as the schedule was communicated through various means including intercom announcements and posted notices.
Jill and Jay Campbell, the South Carolina couple, explained that their tour encountered issues, causing a delay in their return to the ship. Despite reaching the port while the ship was still anchored, they claimed that the captain refused to allow them back on board. Consequently, they were left on the island without their belongings, money, or essential medications.
The situation took a toll on the stranded passengers, particularly those with health concerns. One member of the group had been without heart medication for five days and fell ill as a result. The Campbells described the difficulties faced by the group, including an arduous journey through six countries in an attempt to rejoin the ship in Gambia.