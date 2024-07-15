United States

Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt

During RNC 2024, Republican delegates will come together to elect Donald Trump as the primary presidential candidate for the November elections.

| Photo: AP
Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt | Photo: AP
info_icon

A day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former President as arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, scheduled to begin on Monday. During RNC 2024, Republican delegates will come together to elect Donald Trump as the primary presidential candidate for the November elections.

Trump's appearance at RNC 2024 had been finalised long ago. However, the violent scenes at Trump's Butler rally now set a dark backdrop to the four-day convention.

Over 2,400 delegates are gathered at RNC 2024 to formally designate Donald Trump as the presidential candidate for the grand-old party. Leaders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Governor Kristi Neom and many more will be in attendance.

RNC 2024 marks the third time Trump will be delegated as the presidential nominee, the first time was in 2016 and the second in 2020.

Trump To Name VP Pick At RNC 2024

Donald Trump is yet to name his running mate's name. The former president had stated that he will announce his vice presidential candidate this week. Trump is expected to announce his VP pick during the next four days at RNC 2024.

As per NBC News, the former president has hinted at three finalists for the VP check-list. These names are - Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator JD Vance of Ohio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Trump also hinted the inclusion of Senator Tim Scott. An official announcement for his running mate is expected this week.

The next four days at RNC 2024 will focus on an array of topics such as economy, immigration, crime, abortion rights and much more, all under Trump's "Make America Great Again" motto.

On Monday, Republican delegates will discuss the state of the economy under "Make America Wealthy Once Again". Tuesday has been blocked for immigration and crime under "Make America Safe Once Again".

Wednesday will focus on security under "Make America Strong Once Again" and on the last day, Trump will close the convention with "Make America Great Once Again".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka Premier League: Gurbaz-Shadab Seal Colombo Strikers' 9-Wicket Win Over Jaffna Kings
  2. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Stars As India Complete Resounding Series Win - Data Debrief
  3. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Colombia Final, Copa America 2024: Injured Lionel Messi Leaves Pitch Crying; ARG 0-0 COL In Second Half
  2. Euro 2024: Six Players Share Golden Boot As Kane, Olmo Fail To Score In ESP Vs ENG Final - Details
  3. Copa America 2024 Final: Fan Ruckus Outside Stadium Delays ARG Vs COL Kick-Off - In Pics
  4. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Spanish Coach Luis De La Fuente Says Final Glory Confirms Spain Are 'Best In The World'
  5. ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Jamie Carragher Says England Stars Froze, Refuses To Blame Gareth Southgate
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: ED Completes Probe Against Kejriwal, AAP; Trump Heads Convention Day After Being Shot
  2. Why Is Jharkhand Facing Frequent Droughts? 
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon
  4. New Climate Refugees: The Human Cost Of Tidal Flooding In Kerala
  5. Lavender: Bhaderwah’s Answer To Climate Change Woes 
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  2. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  3. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
World News
  1. Alabama: 7 People Including Child Die In Shooting At Birmingham Nightclub
  2. Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More
  3. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  4. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  5. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More