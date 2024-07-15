Presidential Nomination, Potential VP Picks: Donald Trump Arrives For RNC After Assassination Attempt

A day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the former President as arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, scheduled to begin on Monday. During RNC 2024, Republican delegates will come together to elect Donald Trump as the primary presidential candidate for the November elections.
Trump's appearance at RNC 2024 had been finalised long ago. However, the violent scenes at Trump's Butler rally now set a dark backdrop to the four-day convention.
Over 2,400 delegates are gathered at RNC 2024 to formally designate Donald Trump as the presidential candidate for the grand-old party. Leaders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Governor Kristi Neom and many more will be in attendance.
RNC 2024 marks the third time Trump will be delegated as the presidential nominee, the first time was in 2016 and the second in 2020.
Trump To Name VP Pick At RNC 2024
Donald Trump is yet to name his running mate's name. The former president had stated that he will announce his vice presidential candidate this week. Trump is expected to announce his VP pick during the next four days at RNC 2024.
As per NBC News, the former president has hinted at three finalists for the VP check-list. These names are - Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator JD Vance of Ohio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. Trump also hinted the inclusion of Senator Tim Scott. An official announcement for his running mate is expected this week.
The next four days at RNC 2024 will focus on an array of topics such as economy, immigration, crime, abortion rights and much more, all under Trump's "Make America Great Again" motto.
On Monday, Republican delegates will discuss the state of the economy under "Make America Wealthy Once Again". Tuesday has been blocked for immigration and crime under "Make America Safe Once Again".
Wednesday will focus on security under "Make America Strong Once Again" and on the last day, Trump will close the convention with "Make America Great Once Again".