Did COVID Flatten Our Feet? The Surprising Reason High Heels Are Selling Less

After spending much of the pandemic at home in slippers and flip-flops, women’s shoe preferences have shifted away from high heels toward flatter footwear. This change may be due to our feet adjusting to more comfortable styles during lockdowns, and the resurgence of 1990s and 2000s retro styles has also influenced the trend.

Representative Image
It seems the pandemic lockdown has left more than just a mark on our social lives—it's reshaping our shoe preferences! After spending endless hours at home in cosy slippers and flip-flops, women are now stepping away from towering stilettos in favour of comfier, flatter footwear.

New research from UK footwear retailer Kurt Geiger reveals a fascinating shift in shoe trends. Sales of flat shoes, like ballerina flats and loafers with heels of two inches or less, have soared. In contrast, high-heeled pumps (four inches or higher) now account for just a tiny slice of non-flat shoe sales, according to the Sunday Times.

Historically, fashion has demanded women to squeeze their feet into everything from thigh-high boots to sky-high stilettos. But podiatrists suggest that the pandemic’s lockdown may be the reason behind this recent love for lower heels. As our feet adjusted to wearing flatter styles while lounging at home, it's no wonder they're not rushing back to those high heels.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s creative director, notes that “our customers now seem to favour ‘occasionwear’ that blends both height and comfort. Platformed flats and sandals are popular, along with colourful ballerinas and bright loafers.”

Additionally, the comeback of 1990s and 2000s retro styles—think kitten heels and ballet flats—has also boosted sales.

Not only are these changes stylish, but they’re also beneficial for our feet. Regularly wearing high heels can cause painful conditions like hammer toes, bunions, and even long-term musculoskeletal damage. So, embracing lower heels might just be a step in the right direction for foot health.

Looks like comfort is making a fashionable comeback, and our feet couldn’t be happier!

