UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool Train Ahead Of UCL Fixtures
Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham were pictured ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchweek 4 fixtures this week. Gunners play Slavia Praha whereas Liverpool host, La Liga giants Real Madrid at Anfield. In London, Tottenham host FC Copenhagen and will look to bag three points and impress their fans. The Liv vs Rma fixture will be the standout one, as both teams, who have spent big this summer, face-off in a mouth-watering contest.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE