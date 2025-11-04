Football

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool Train Ahead Of UCL Fixtures

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham were pictured ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchweek 4 fixtures this week. Gunners play Slavia Praha whereas Liverpool host, La Liga giants Real Madrid at Anfield. In London, Tottenham host FC Copenhagen and will look to bag three points and impress their fans. The Liv vs Rma fixture will be the standout one, as both teams, who have spent big this summer, face-off in a mouth-watering contest.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League Arsenal training session
Arsenal's Christian Norgaard, left, during a training session in London, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Slavia Praha. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
1/11
UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, center right, and Ben White, center left, during a training session in London, England. | Photo; Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta plays the ball during a training session in London, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Arsenal training session
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard plays the ball during a training session in London, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Tottenham Hotspur training session
Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons, left, and Richarlison during a training session in London, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Copenhagen. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Tottenham Hotspur Player training session
Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, center, during a training session in London, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Tottenham Hotspurs Micky van de Ven during a training session
Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven during a training session in London, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank during a training session in London, England. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Liverpools Mohamed Salah training session
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, runs during a training session in Liverpool, England, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Real Madrid. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Liverpools Florian Wirtz training session
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz, left, plays the ball during a training session in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Liverpools Hugo Ekitike, rear left, and Florian Wirtz, right, during a training session
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, rear left, and Florian Wirtz, right, during a training session in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Liverpool training session
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah , front left, plays the ball during a training session in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  3. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  4. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  5. Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  2. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  3. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Displaced Gaza Families Forced To Live In Khan Younis Cemetery Amid War Destruction

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote