COVID-19 Is Rising. Here's What You Need To Know

COVID-19 cases are increasing in 39 states, including Florida, with test positivity rates rising to nearly 7% nationally.

Feeling run-down with muscle soreness and congestion? Don't rule out COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 cases are increasing in 39 states, including Florida. Nationally, test positivity rates rose to nearly 7% from 5% the previous week. Hospital emergency room visits for COVID-19 infections are also up.

Local Impact: Southwest Florida Hospitals Report More Cases

Lee Health and NCH, two major hospital systems in Southwest Florida, are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Medical Officer at Lee Health, noted a small but noticeable uptick in COVID-positive patients. Similarly, Christopher Raphael, Administrative Director of Critical Care at NCH, reported a slight increase in cases this spring, which may continue over the summer.

At NCH, COVID-19 cases made up 36% of all laboratory confirmations in May, up from 28% in April.

The Florida Department of Health reinstated its weekly COVID-19 case reporting earlier this year. For the week of June 14, there were 8,927 cases statewide, up from 6,568 cases for the same week in 2023. In Lee County, there were 392 cases, and Collier County had 210 cases, both double the counts from the previous year.

Florida's cumulative case count for this year is 195,793. Last year's total case count was 583,014.

New Variants And Vaccination Rates

New COVID-19 variants continue to emerge. The CDC reports that the KP.3 strain accounts for 33% of infections nationwide, KP.2 for nearly 21%, and LB.1 for nearly 18%.

Dr. Gonsenhauser of Lee Health attributes the rising cases in Florida to several factors, including increased travel and more time spent indoors due to the heat. He also noted that booster vaccination rates have declined, and the new variants are more easily spread.

Raphael from NCH agreed that travel and more social interactions during spring and summer contribute to the increase in infections.

Many Americans are not keeping up with COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The CDC reports that as of mid-May, only 23% of adults nationwide received an updated vaccination since September. For adults over 75, the rate is nearly 42%, and for children aged six months to 17, it's roughly 14%.

On a positive note, Dr. Gonsenhauser mentioned that the recent variants have not been shown to cause more serious infections. Symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, congestion, headache, muscle ache, fatigue, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell, brain fog, and stomach upset.

Staying Up-To-Date On Vaccinations

The CDC updated its vaccination recommendations on June 27 for the upcoming fall and winter. Everyone six months and older should receive an updated vaccine, regardless of previous vaccination status. The CDC emphasises that the virus is always changing, and vaccine protection declines over time. An updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine can enhance protection against current variants responsible for most infections and hospitalisations in the United States.

Representative image - Pexels
