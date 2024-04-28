Climber Dies In 1,000-Foot Fall On Mount Johnson's "Escalator" Route, Another Injured

A climbing expedition in Denali National Park, Alaska, took a tragic turn on Thursday night when a two-person team fell roughly 1,000 feet on Mount Johnson, resulting in the death of one climber and serious injuries to another.
The National Park Service (NPS) identified the deceased climber as 52-year-old Robbi Mecus of Keene Valley, New York. Her climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman from California, sustained serious injuries but was successfully rescued.
According to the NPS statement, the accident occurred while Mecus and her partner were attempting a challenging climb on the southeast face of Mount Johnson, known as "The Escalator." Details surrounding the cause of the fall haven't been released.
Another climbing party witnessed the fall and promptly notified park rangers around 10:45 p.m. Responding to the emergency call, a team reached the location and confirmed Mecus' passing. They then provided medical attention to the surviving climber throughout the night, sheltering her in a snow cave.
Friday morning saw a high-altitude NPS rescue helicopter deploy with two mountaineering rangers. They managed to rescue the injured climber via long line and transport her to an Anchorage hospital for further treatment.
Weather conditions initially hampered efforts to recover Mecus' body. However, on Saturday morning, a team of rangers was able to return to the accident site and retrieve her remains.
Denali National Park Superintendent Brooke Merrell expressed gratitude to the park rangers, medical personnel, and the fellow climbers who assisted in the rescue. Merrell also extended condolences to Mecus' family and friends.