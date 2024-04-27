United States

Freight Train Carrying Gasoline Derails Near Arizona-New Mexico Border, Igniting Fire

A freight train derailed near the Arizona-New Mexico border, causing traffic disruptions. The train was carrying gasoline and propane, which ignited shortly after.

Freight Train carrying gasoline and propane derailed igniting fire. Photo: X
A freight train derailed near the Arizona-New Mexico border on Friday, causing a major disruption to traffic along Interstate 40 as emergency responders scrambled to contain the aftermath of severe weather in the region.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reported that they, along with several other agencies, swiftly responded to the scene of the freight train derailment along Interstate 40 near milepost 8, close to the Arizona border.

Despite the dramatic nature of the derailment and the train's proximity to the busy interstate, NMSP confirmed that there were no reports of injuries.

The train was reportedly transporting gasoline and non-odorized propane, which ignited shortly after the derailment. Video footage captured by Hunter Smith showed the chaotic aftermath, with the cargo train toppled alongside the tracks.

According to Smith, the derailment occurred following a tornado that tore through Northeast Lincoln on Friday afternoon, further adding to the challenges faced by emergency responders.

As a safety precaution, authorities closed Interstate 40 in all directions as they worked to extinguish the blaze and clear the wreckage.

"In New Mexico, traffic is being diverted at I-40 exit 20 westbound onto U.S. 491 to State Road 264 to Ganado, to Highway 191. In Arizona, traffic is diverted in Chambers onto Highway 191 to Ganado Arizona State Road 264 to U.S. 491," NMSP stated in a press release regarding the road closures.

