Cinco de Mayo Parade Cancelled In Chicago Due To Safety Concerns Amid Gang Violence

The Cinco de Mayo parade set for Sunday afternoon has been called off due to safety concerns. This longstanding event was supposed to kick off around noon in the Little Village neighborhood near Damen and Cermak.
As per the Chicago Police Department, the 10th District, local officials, and parade organizers collectively decided to cancel the event due to concerns about gang violence in the area.
"This decision was made in agreement between CPD’s 10th District, elected officials, and parade organizers, following gang violence in the area," CPD stated.
Families were forced to gather their belongings and depart following reports of large-scale fights in the vicinity.
Law enforcement reported that several arrests were conducted, including those related to firearms.