United States

Cinco de Mayo Parade Cancelled In Chicago Due To Safety Concerns Amid Gang Violence

The cancellation of the Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood underscores the city's struggle with gang violence, prompting concerns for public safety and prompting law enforcement intervention.

Advertisement

Getty Images
Representative Image Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The Cinco de Mayo parade set for Sunday afternoon has been called off due to safety concerns. This longstanding event was supposed to kick off around noon in the Little Village neighborhood near Damen and Cermak.

As per the Chicago Police Department, the 10th District, local officials, and parade organizers collectively decided to cancel the event due to concerns about gang violence in the area.

"This decision was made in agreement between CPD’s 10th District, elected officials, and parade organizers, following gang violence in the area," CPD stated.

Families were forced to gather their belongings and depart following reports of large-scale fights in the vicinity.

Advertisement

Law enforcement reported that several arrests were conducted, including those related to firearms.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  2. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  3. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  4. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain
  5. Rana Daggubati Hails Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' As India's 'Avengers Moment': Everyone Will Connect
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Rallies In Amethi, Raebareli
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Rublev Wins Madrid Open; McLaren's Lando Norris Clinches First-Ever F1 Win At Miami GP
  8. Watch: Kangana Ranaut Says She's Bollywood's Most Respected Figure After Amitabh Bachchan At Election Rally