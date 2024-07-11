Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!

Swing by 7-Eleven for a free Slurpee on Thursday and beat the heat! July 11 marks the convenience store chain's 97th birthday, celebrated as National Slurpee Day, when 7-Eleven offers free Slurpees. To grab your free treat, visit a participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store and enjoy a complimentary small Slurpee.
But that's not all—you can score even more free Slurpees. By scanning your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards membership information, you'll receive a coupon for another free small Slurpee, redeemable between July 12-31.
Additionally, you have a shot at winning free Slurpees or snacks for an entire year. Use your 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards apps or purchase select products like Doritos, Coca-Cola, and Celsius energy drinks to enter the 7-Eleven Snacks or Sips for a Year contest.
When is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven?
Free Slurpee Day falls on Thursday, July 11, coinciding with the 97th anniversary of 7-Eleven's founding. The first convenience store opened in Dallas, Texas.
No purchase is necessary to enjoy your free small Slurpee. Simply visit a participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store on July 11 to get your free drink (available while supplies last).
Support A Good Cause With The Free Slurpee Cups
This year, the complimentary small Slurpees come in a special edition cup designed in collaboration with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Customers can also support the charity by making a donation when they visit the stores.
More Slurpee-Related Treats at 7-Eleven
Not satisfied with the Slurpee goodness? When you visit 7-Eleven, look for limited-edition Hostess Twinkies filled with Cherry Slurpee-flavored cream, available in stores through mid-August.
You might also be lucky enough to find the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone, a Drumstick ice cream cone featuring a blue raspberry Slurpee layer. This limited-edition treat is made with "delicious blue razz sauce ripples and candy bits."