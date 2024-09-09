United States

Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained

A seemingly harmless bag of Cheetos dropped in Carlsbad Caverns has highlighted the severe consequences of trash in sensitive ecosystems. This incident underscores the need for responsible behavior to protect delicate natural sites.

Carlsbad Caverns
'Big Room Trail' At The Carlsbad Caverns Photo: NPS
After an ignorant visitor left a bag of Cheetos deep inside Carlsbad Caverns, the National Park Service (NPS) issued a serious warning. They noted that not only does such trash and plastic pollution create an eyesore, but it could also pose a significant threat to the delicate ecosystem of the ancient cave system.

The bag of food was discarded in the 'Big Room' of Carlsbad Caverns, the largest single cave chamber by volume in North America, which requires about an hour of underground walking to access.

Left to decompose in the cave’s humid environment, the bag of snacks created a small but notable disturbance in the local ecosystem.

Rangers spent 20 minutes carefully removing the trash and mold from the cave surface, aiming to minimize any long-term impact on the cave.

Trash is a major issue in U.S. national parks. With over 300 million visitors annually, nearly 70 million tons of waste are generated.

Caves are particularly susceptible to damage. Isolated from the external environment, they harbor a diverse range of highly adapted, endemic, and sensitive species. Introducing foreign elements can significantly disrupt their delicate ecological balance.

Addressing the issue at the Carlsbad Caverns, a Facebook post by the NPS stated, “The processed corn, softened by the humidity of the cave, formed the perfect environment to host microbial life and fungi. Cave crickets, mites, spiders, and flies soon organize into a temporary food web, dispersing the nutrients to the surrounding cave and formations. Molds spread higher up the nearby surfaces, fruit, die and stink. And the cycle continues.”

They explained that while a spilled snack bag might seem insignificant from a human perspective, it can be "world-changing" for the cave’s ecosystem.

The NPS remarked, “Great or small we all leave an impact wherever we go. Let us all leave the world a better place than we found it.”

A notable instance of this issue occurred in the Lascaux Cave in southwest France, renowned for its remarkable prehistoric cave paintings. Discovered in the 1940s, the cave soon became a hotspot for researchers and tourists, leading to increased heat and humidity and the introduction of new microorganisms. This environment allowed fungi and lichen to flourish, causing considerable damage to the ancient murals.

By the 1960s, the Lascaux Caves were closed to the public to prevent additional damage to the paintings. The 18,000-year-old artwork continues to be safeguarded behind security cameras and steel doors.

