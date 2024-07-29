Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know

Apple's highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) features will be delayed and won't be included in the initial release of the latest iPhone and iPad software updates, according to the reports by Bloomberg News.
The tech giant is planning to roll out its AI capabilities, branded as Apple Intelligence, to customers via software updates by October. These features will follow the initial releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, scheduled for September.
For the first time, Apple will make Apple Intelligence available to software developers for early testing. This will be possible through beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, expected to be released as early as this week.
In June, Apple reaffirmed its commitment to AI by unveiling a range of new features and software enhancements for the iPhone and other devices, aimed at boosting declining sales.
Apple Intelligence, designed to leverage AI for generating text, images, and other content on demand, will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad and Mac devices with the M1 chip and later versions. Additionally, the new iPhone Mirroring feature on MacOS Sequoia will enable users to view and interact with their iPhone screens on Mac computers.
This delay comes after Apple's decision in late June to postpone the launch of three new AI features due to stringent European Union tech regulations. These regulations require the company to ensure that rival products and services can function on its devices.