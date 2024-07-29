United States

Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know

Apple has delayed the launch of it AI and is now planning to roll out the same in October, following the initial launch of iPhone and iPad software overhauls.

Apple intelligence
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Apple's highly anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) features will be delayed and won't be included in the initial release of the latest iPhone and iPad software updates, according to the reports by Bloomberg News.

The tech giant is planning to roll out its AI capabilities, branded as Apple Intelligence, to customers via software updates by October. These features will follow the initial releases of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, scheduled for September.

Representative image - Pinterest
Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals

BY Outlook International Desk

For the first time, Apple will make Apple Intelligence available to software developers for early testing. This will be possible through beta versions of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, expected to be released as early as this week.

In June, Apple reaffirmed its commitment to AI by unveiling a range of new features and software enhancements for the iPhone and other devices, aimed at boosting declining sales.

Apple Intelligence, designed to leverage AI for generating text, images, and other content on demand, will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad and Mac devices with the M1 chip and later versions. Additionally, the new iPhone Mirroring feature on MacOS Sequoia will enable users to view and interact with their iPhone screens on Mac computers.

This delay comes after Apple's decision in late June to postpone the launch of three new AI features due to stringent European Union tech regulations. These regulations require the company to ensure that rival products and services can function on its devices.

This comes as the presidential race tightens, with Trump leading Kamala Harris by a narrow margin in recent polls. - null
'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  3. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  4. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  5. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  5. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  2. ‘Not Here To Beg’: Srinagar MP Mehdi Raises Demand For Elections In J&K
  3. Supreme Court Starts Special Lok Adalat, Allows Media Cameras Inside Courtrooms
  4. Love Transcends Borders As Pakistani Woman Crosses Over To Meet Her Indian Husband
  5. 'Not Looking To Others To Sort Out': S Jaishankar On India's Border Dispute With China
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  2. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  3. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
  5. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
US News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  3. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
  4. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  5. Lady Gaga’s Olympic Opening Ceremony Performance Was Pre-Recorded—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
  2. Air France, Lufthansa And More Cancel Flights To Lebanon Amid Fears of Israeli Attack
  3. Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested
  4. Indian Man Arrested In Houston For Trafficking Fake Cancer Drugs Across US
  5. Flood Hits Dolly Parton’s Dollywood In Tennessee, Several Visitors Affected
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Families; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Djokovic Beats Nadal In Straight Sets; France Beat Turkiye 5-4 In Men's Archery Semi-Final
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics