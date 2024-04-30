United States

Anne Hathaway Opens Up About 5 Years Sober And Teases 'The Princess Diaries 3' In Candid Interview

Anne Hathaway opens up about her five-year journey to sobriety and drops hints about the possibility of "The Princess Diaries 3" in a candid interview with The New York Times.

Anne Hathaway at the NY Premiere of 'The Idea Of You' Photo: AP
Anne Hathaway revealed in 2018 that she lost interest in drinking after a severe hangover. She has since remained sober for over five years. Hathaway first discussed her decision to abstain from alcohol on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," citing her desire to be fully present for her young son.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Hathaway discussed her health and entering her forties.

She mentioned, “There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me. Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things “middle age” simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything.”

During the extensive interview, Hathaway hinted at the potential for a third installment of "The Princess Diaries."

When questioned about the possibility of "The Princess Diaries 3," she replied with a simple "Yep."

This tease comes after previous statements from Hathaway suggesting that a third movie was not on the table and that the franchise was behind her.

Hathaway's latest film, "The Idea of You," will be available on Prime Video starting May 2nd. In the movie, she portrays Solène, a divorced mother who unexpectedly finds herself falling for a much younger, famous man.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is an adaptation of Robinne Lee's romance novel and features Nicholas Galitzine alongside Hathaway.

