‘The Idea Of You’: How BTS Inspired Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine Starrer Romcom

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer ‘The Idea Of You’ is all set to start premiering on Amazon Prime Video soon. There have been numerous rumours about who the inspiration for the film is. In an interview Nicholas Galitzine has finally cleared the airs.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
A Still From ‘The Idea Of You’ Photo: Instagram
‘The Idea Of You’ has become a big talking point all over the world. Ever since the film was announced, people have been wanting to see Anne Hathaway back in romantic film after ages. Add to that her pairing with Nicholas Galitzine is also making headlines every other day. While there were reports that the film is inspired a bit from Harry Styles’ life, which has been refuted, but there are new reports that confirm that BTS was probably one of the sources of inspiration for the makers of the film.

Nicholas Galitzine opened up in an interview with E! that the film had multiple sources of inspirations but one of the prime ones was the popular KPop band, BTS. “It’s funny just because it’s become this thing in of itself. We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there,” said Nicholas Galitzine.

Nicholas Galitzine plays the character of a boyband singer, and BTS being one of the most popular boybands in recent times, it was but obvious that the makers would take inspiration in some way or the other from them.

For the unversed, ‘The Idea Of You’ revolves around a 40-year-old single mother, played by Anne Hathaway, who ends up falling in love with a 24-year-old boyband singer, played by Nicholas Galitzine. Anne Hathaway’s character is called Solene Marchand while Nicholas Galitzine plays Hayes Campbell.

‘The Idea Of You’ is set to premiere all over the globe on Amazon Prime Video on May 2.

Are you excited to see ‘The Idea Of You’? Share your thoughts with us.

