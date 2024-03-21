‘The Idea Of You’: How BTS Inspired Anne Hathaway-Nicholas Galitzine Starrer Romcom

Nicholas Galitzine opened up in an interview with E! that the film had multiple sources of inspirations but one of the prime ones was the popular KPop band, BTS. “It’s funny just because it’s become this thing in of itself. We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there,” said Nicholas Galitzine.