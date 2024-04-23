Anne Hathaway Recalls 'Gross' Audition Where She Was Asked To Kiss '10 Guys' For Chemistry Tests: 'I Just Pretended I Was Excited'

In a recent interview with V Magazine, Anne Hathaway discussed the evolution of chemistry tests since her early auditioning experiences in the 2000s. Without mentioning specific films, the Oscar winner shared that she was once asked to kiss multiple men during auditions to find the ideal co-star for a project.
“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it,” Hathaway said. “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”
“I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it,” Hathaway added. “It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better.”
In addition to her starring role in "The Idea of You," Hathaway serves as a producer, giving her a direct influence on the process of selecting a co-star for the film. Adapted from the novel by Robinne Lee, the movie features Hathaway portraying a 40-year-old single mother who embarks on a romantic journey with the 24-year-old frontman of a globally renowned boy band.
For 'The Idea of You' chemistry readings, “we asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we’d do a short little improv,” Hathway explained.
“I was sitting in a chair like we had come in from dinner or a walk or something, we pressed play, and we just started dancing together.”
Nicholas Galitzine clinched the role by choosing an Alabama Shakes song to dance to with Hathaway. She recalled Galitzine being “so ridiculously perfect” for the part as soon as he entered the room.
“And it was just easy,” Hathaway continued. “I heard [lead singer] Brittany [Howard]’s voice and I just started smiling. And he saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing. Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing. I looked over and Michael Showalter, our director, was beaming. Spark!”
After receiving positive reviews at the SXSW Film Festival last month, 'The Idea of You' is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 2nd. Visit V Magazine's website to read Anne Hathaway's full profile."