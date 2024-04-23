Anne Hathaway Recalls 'Gross' Audition Where She Was Asked To Kiss '10 Guys' For Chemistry Tests: 'I Just Pretended I Was Excited'

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it,” Hathaway said. “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”