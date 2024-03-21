Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, fans took to social media to claim that the movie is based on Harry Styles’ romance. The movie is based on a 2017 book by Robinne Lee. Talking about the comparisons, even the author has dismissed the rumours. BuzzFeed quoted Lee saying, “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”