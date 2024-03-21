Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine are in the news with their upcoming rom-com, ‘The Idea Of You.’ The movie revolves around a single mother who falls in love with a much younger pop star. While the movie is based on a book written by Robinne Lee, fans believe that the movie is based on Harry Styles. In a recent interview, Anne Hathaway set the record straight.
In a conversation with E! News at the SXSW premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’, Anne Hathaway refuted rumours which claimed that the movie was based on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. Setting the record straight, she said, “'No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it. I just think no.”
Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, fans took to social media to claim that the movie is based on Harry Styles’ romance. The movie is based on a 2017 book by Robinne Lee. Talking about the comparisons, even the author has dismissed the rumours. BuzzFeed quoted Lee saying, “This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”
Talking about her character, Anne Hathaway said, “The thing I kept focusing on is how lucky am I to have a character that can take this perspective because she's not lost. She's not in a tailspin about, 'Where's my life going, and how am I going to figure this out?' She's nurtured a lot of things in her life. She's raising a daughter. She's built a business. She made a great real estate call in the early aughts, and it was a good one. She's living in a really great neighborhood that she's connected to and has a community with.”
‘The Idea Of You’ is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 2 onwards.