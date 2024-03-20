Nicholas Galitzine On His First Chemistry Read With Anne Hathaway For 'The Idea Of You': Kind Of Transformative

After the film’s screening at SXSW in Austin on Saturday, Galitzine delved deeper into his and Hathaway’s immediate chemistry during the audition process in a moderated Q&A session with the cast. “There was something almost spiritual that kind of happened there where I felt this immediate connection to Annie, and we had a simpatico and a shared sense of humour and it was just very easy,” he stated, adding that their chemistry was just existing since the very first day.