Nicholas Galitzine On His First Chemistry Read With Anne Hathaway For 'The Idea Of You': Kind Of Transformative

In a romantic film, the most important factor is the chemistry between the two leads. These on-screen relationships can truly make or break a movie. For the upcoming film ‘The Idea of You,’ the chemistry between the lead stars seems to be taking off, and audiences can’t wait to see it.
Now, the film’s lead actor Nicholas Galitzine has spilled the beans on the first chemistry read for the film with Anne Hathaway and how it proved to be an unforgettable experience for him.
In a conversation with PEOPLE, the actor stated that things were “amazing” right from the beginning. “The chemistry read was kind of transformative. As an actor you oftentimes go into those rooms with so much trepidation, and it was so open. And I kind of remember leaving the room going, ‘You know, if this doesn’t work out, I am really proud of the work that I did, even in this space,’” the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ actor recalled.
“… We kind of knew that there was a connection — that there was chemistry there and it was so much fun in that audition, which is rare to say,” he continued saying of Hathaway.
After the film’s screening at SXSW in Austin on Saturday, Galitzine delved deeper into his and Hathaway’s immediate chemistry during the audition process in a moderated Q&A session with the cast. “There was something almost spiritual that kind of happened there where I felt this immediate connection to Annie, and we had a simpatico and a shared sense of humour and it was just very easy,” he stated, adding that their chemistry was just existing since the very first day.
To add to it, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress agreed with what her co-star said. She recounted an anecdote from the shoot, and went on to state, “I just looked at him and I was like, ‘I am in good hands on this one. I’ve got a great partner. We could not have landed better.’ And I still feel that way.”
‘The Idea of You’ is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 2.