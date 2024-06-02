Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video

A devastating mass shooting at a birthday block party in Akron, Ohio, has left at least 27 people shot, with one person reported dead and dozens injured, as reported by the Associated Press citing local authorities. Several hospitals had been locked down while law enforcement and emergency services responded to the incident, as per local media outlets reports.
Police stated that dispatchers received several 911 calls concerning numerous shooting victims in the area.
The report indicated that the shooting, which occurred just after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue, resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man and left at least 26 others injured. The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Media outlets reported that Ohio police found a firearm and numerous bullet casings at the crime scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and no suspects have been identified by the police yet.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the shooting on Kelly Avenue for safety and to facilitate their investigation. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic situation at the site, with people fleeing in panic amidst the sound of numerous gunshots.
In 2024, the United States has experienced over 50 mass shootings, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive. This definition categorizes any incident where four or more individuals are shot or killed as a mass shooting.