Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death

Shannen Doherty attributed her work, including podcasting, to helping her combat depression before her passing.

Shannen Doherty Photo: Facebook
Shannen Doherty, renowned for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died at the age of 53 on Saturday, July 13. Her journey with breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2015, was a courageous battle she fought with unwavering determination.

In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2023, Doherty spoke candidly about how her work, particularly her podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, became a lifeline during her challenging health journey. Despite facing stage 4 cancer, she threw herself into the podcast, often recording multiple episodes in a single day.

"Listen, you're seeing me on a good day. Right? But I think also the difference that I've really noticed is that when I'm working and when I'm creative, there's no room for depression at all. It fuels me," she said.

Doherty debuted the podcast, in which she spoke about everything from her career highs to her diagnosis and health journey, the following month.

"Working makes me so happy. Even my podcast producers were like, 'Really? You're going to do three episodes in one day? It's a lot.' And I was like, 'I could do five in a day,' " Doherty continued.

"I just go ... Once they start working, I dive in, and I have such discipline and such work ethic, but it's also invigorating. I love it. So that helps me for sure," she said.

"I've had bouts of depression. Things have not been exactly easy and smooth. They've been really challenging, at times, and it's hard to find yourself suddenly single in your 50s, and with stage four cancer. That's a hard one," Doherty shared, adding that although "that was super depressing for a while," eventually "you turn a corner."

Her podcast became a platform for her resilience and positivity. Even amid setbacks, including a recurrence of cancer in 2019, Doherty remained a beacon of strength and hope.

Her final interview and photoshoot with PEOPLE last year captured her spirit of defiance and optimism. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating," she declared, showcasing her indomitable spirit.

Throughout her journey, Doherty underwent mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. Despite the challenges, she continued to inspire with her bravery and determination.

Shannen Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing and emphasized the actress's profound impact on those around her. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Sloane stated.

