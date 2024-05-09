18 Students Hospitalized After Chemical Leak At Bobby Duke Middle School In Coachella: Authorities Investigate Odor Source

An "unknown chemical leak" at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella, California on Wednesday morning led to the hospitalization of at least 18 students. Personnel from the California Fire Department responded to the scene at 11:16 am to evacuate those affected.
In a post on X, CAL FIRE stated, “Firefighters arrived at an educational facility with an unknown chemical leak. Twenty-four classrooms have been isolated. Patients are being evaluated by firefighter paramedics.”
In another tweet, they reported that out of 19 pupils examined at the site, 18 were transported to three nearby hospitals due to minor lightheadedness complaints. Additionally, a school staff member was taken to the hospital. All individuals are reported to be in good condition.
Videos of the incident depict a scene where numerous police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks were lined up at the school as authorities swiftly worked to determine the source of the "chemical odor."
According to the Desert Sun, Frances Esparza, the assistant superintendent of educational services, mentioned that students noticed an unusual smell in the air, leading staff to suspect a possible gas leak. Subsequently, personnel from the fire department attempted to locate the source but were unable to detect any leaks. “The hazardous materials team made entry and was unable to detect any leaks. The incident was turned over to Southwest gas company,” the fire department reported.
Meanwhile, Southern California Gas Company also confirmed that they did not detect any gas leaks, odors, or chemical spills, as stated by Esparza. “The odor was not related to natural gas service,” SoCalGas stated in a release.
The middle school promptly notified parents, who then arrived at the school to pick up their children in response to the emergency. All district personnel were directed to offer assistance at the school, ensuring there were ample adults present to ensure everyone's safety, as mentioned by Esparza in a mail.