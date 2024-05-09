United States

18 Students Hospitalized After Chemical Leak At Bobby Duke Middle School In Coachella: Authorities Investigate Odor Source

A chemical leak at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella, California prompted the hospitalization of 18 students, sparking a swift emergency response as authorities investigated the source of the odor.

Advertisement

X
Gas Leak At Bobby Duke Middle School Photo: X
info_icon

An "unknown chemical leak" at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella, California on Wednesday morning led to the hospitalization of at least 18 students. Personnel from the California Fire Department responded to the scene at 11:16 am to evacuate those affected.

In a post on X, CAL FIRE stated, “Firefighters arrived at an educational facility with an unknown chemical leak. Twenty-four classrooms have been isolated. Patients are being evaluated by firefighter paramedics.”

In another tweet, they reported that out of 19 pupils examined at the site, 18 were transported to three nearby hospitals due to minor lightheadedness complaints. Additionally, a school staff member was taken to the hospital. All individuals are reported to be in good condition.

Advertisement

Representative image - null
Minimum Wage Hike Puts Pressure On California Restaurants

BY Outlook International Desk

Videos of the incident depict a scene where numerous police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks were lined up at the school as authorities swiftly worked to determine the source of the "chemical odor."

According to the Desert Sun, Frances Esparza, the assistant superintendent of educational services, mentioned that students noticed an unusual smell in the air, leading staff to suspect a possible gas leak. Subsequently, personnel from the fire department attempted to locate the source but were unable to detect any leaks. “The hazardous materials team made entry and was unable to detect any leaks. The incident was turned over to Southwest gas company,” the fire department reported.

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an announcement on a new climate partnership between California and Norway in Larkspur, Calif., Tuesday, April 16, 2024. - AP
California Gov. Newsom Invites Design Suggestions From Public For New $1 Coin, Receives Sarcastic Replies

BY Outlook International Desk

Meanwhile, Southern California Gas Company also confirmed that they did not detect any gas leaks, odors, or chemical spills, as stated by Esparza. “The odor was not related to natural gas service,” SoCalGas stated in a release.

The middle school promptly notified parents, who then arrived at the school to pick up their children in response to the emergency. All district personnel were directed to offer assistance at the school, ensuring there were ample adults present to ensure everyone's safety, as mentioned by Esparza in a mail.

Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California - Twitter
Watch: Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Sky Overnight, Sparking Speculation. Meteor Shower Or SpaceX Debris?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fire Erupts Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Sevak Puram, Over 6 Cottages Damaged
  2. Leaving Home For 5 Years: NEET Aspirant Sends Text To Parents, Goes Missing From Kota
  3. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  4. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  5. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
Entertainment News
  1. Olivia Rodrigo Declares She Is ‘Changing The Lyric’ As She Responds To Fan’s Tattoo Mix-Up
  2. 'All Of Us Strangers' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Andrew Scott-Paul Mescal Deliver A Hauntingly Beautiful Tale Of Love And Loss
  3. Mohit Malik, Addite Shirwaikar Share Couple Goals; Flaunt Their 'Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar' In Video
  4. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  5. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: LSG's Skipper KL Rahul Unlikely To be Retained Next Season - Reports
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. NBA: Knicks Salute 'Warrior' Brunson After Inspirational Injury Return In Pacers Win
  4. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  5. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
World News
  1. How To Put An End To Doomscrolling In Bed
  2. Guns Are Being Stolen From Cars At Triple The Rate They Were 10 Years Ago, A Report Finds
  3. 'Hamas Loves Biden': Israel Frustrated And Disappointed After US Threatens To Withhold Weapons
  4. 18 Students Hospitalized After Chemical Leak At Bobby Duke Middle School In Coachella: Authorities Investigate Odor Source
  5. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men