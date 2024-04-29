United States

California Gov. Newsom Invites Design Suggestions From Public For New $1 Coin, Receives Sarcastic Replies

California Governor Gavin Newsom has asked the public for input on designing a new $1 coin to honor the state's innovations. However, public took the chance to respond sarcastically, replying primarily focusing on the challenges faced by California.

Advertisement

AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an announcement on a new climate partnership between California and Norway in Larkspur, Calif., Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reached out to the public for input on designing a new $1 coin to honor the state's innovations. However, responses to the call for ideas have highlighted the challenges facing California rather than its positive achievements.

Traditionally, when people think of California's innovation, they envision Silicon Valley and advancements in technology, along with the state's efforts in wildlife conservation. However, recent years have seen an exodus of businesses from the state due to concerns over issues such as crime, homelessness, and the rising cost of living.

Critics have targeted Newsom and the state legislature for their handling of California's $73 billion budget deficit, attributing the problem to overspending. Additionally, frustrations have mounted over Newsom's perceived lack of focus on issues directly impacting the state, such as the insurance crisis, affordability concerns, rising crime rates, wildfire risks, and soaring electricity costs.

Advertisement

In an apparent departure from addressing these pressing issues, Newsom took to social media to solicit ideas for the design of the state's new $1 coin. However, responses flooded in with suggestions that reflected the challenges faced by California rather than its innovations.

One response highlighted the state's homelessness crisis, sarcastically praising Newsom's leadership in "developing a truly unrivaled method of incinerating money." Suggestions for the coin's design included depictions of homeless encampments and fires, symbolizing the magnitude of the issue.

Another user proposed incorporating Hollywood into the coin design, suggesting adding Harvey Weinstein's image as a nod to the entertainment industry. Criticism of the coin contest itself emerged, with one user deeming it "out of touch and ridiculous," urging Newsom to seek guidance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on effective governance.

Advertisement

Further suggestions included incorporating symbols of high gas prices, drug use, and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a satirical inscription reading "In Newsom we trust."

Donald Trump (L) and Ron Desantis (R) - AP
Florida Governor Ron Desantis Set To Join Donald Trump's Campaign Efforts After Reconciliatory Meeting

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'