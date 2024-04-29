California Gov. Newsom Invites Design Suggestions From Public For New $1 Coin, Receives Sarcastic Replies

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reached out to the public for input on designing a new $1 coin to honor the state's innovations. However, responses to the call for ideas have highlighted the challenges facing California rather than its positive achievements.
Traditionally, when people think of California's innovation, they envision Silicon Valley and advancements in technology, along with the state's efforts in wildlife conservation. However, recent years have seen an exodus of businesses from the state due to concerns over issues such as crime, homelessness, and the rising cost of living.
Critics have targeted Newsom and the state legislature for their handling of California's $73 billion budget deficit, attributing the problem to overspending. Additionally, frustrations have mounted over Newsom's perceived lack of focus on issues directly impacting the state, such as the insurance crisis, affordability concerns, rising crime rates, wildfire risks, and soaring electricity costs.
In an apparent departure from addressing these pressing issues, Newsom took to social media to solicit ideas for the design of the state's new $1 coin. However, responses flooded in with suggestions that reflected the challenges faced by California rather than its innovations.
One response highlighted the state's homelessness crisis, sarcastically praising Newsom's leadership in "developing a truly unrivaled method of incinerating money." Suggestions for the coin's design included depictions of homeless encampments and fires, symbolizing the magnitude of the issue.
Another user proposed incorporating Hollywood into the coin design, suggesting adding Harvey Weinstein's image as a nod to the entertainment industry. Criticism of the coin contest itself emerged, with one user deeming it "out of touch and ridiculous," urging Newsom to seek guidance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on effective governance.
Further suggestions included incorporating symbols of high gas prices, drug use, and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a satirical inscription reading "In Newsom we trust."