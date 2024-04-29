Florida Governor Ron Desantis Set To Join Donald Trump's Campaign Efforts After Reconciliatory Meeting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly agreed to join Donald Trump's campaign efforts after a meeting between the two on Sunday morning, sources revealed to The Post. The meeting, held in Miami, aimed to mend their strained relationship as Trump seeks to reclaim the White House, following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Sources also indicated that DeSantis is expected to play a significant role in fundraising for the presumptive GOP nominee, in addition to actively campaigning on his behalf, following DeSantis's suspension of his own Oval Office aspirations earlier this year.
DeSantis, 45, suspended his campaign in January 2024 and swiftly endorsed Trump over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. However, tensions surfaced in February when DeSantis criticized some of Trump's campaign staffers and questioned Trump's approach to selecting a running mate. In response, Trump's campaign accused DeSantis of making unwarranted attacks, sparking a brief exchange of verbal jabs between the two.
The relationship between the two prominent Republicans was not always strained. Trump had endorsed DeSantis when he first ran for Florida governor in 2018, and they were once considered allies. However, as DeSantis began to position himself for a potential White House run, their once warm relations cooled, transforming into a feud that played out in public statements and media appearances.
During this period, Trump labeled DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious" as DeSantis openly criticized aspects of Trump's first term in office. Despite their differences, DeSantis has previously stated that he was not interested in serving as vice president to Trump, indicating a desire to pursue his own political ambitions.
The recent meeting between the pair in Miami, first reported by The Washington Post, was facilitated by a mutual friend, Florida real estate investor and developer Steve Witkoff. The meeting reportedly lasted several hours and concluded on an amicable note, marking their first interaction since the end of the primary season.
The timing of the meeting is significant, as Trump is currently facing legal proceedings in Manhattan over an alleged hush money arrangement dating back to the 2016 presidential campaign. The outcome of these legal proceedings could potentially impact Trump's political future and his aspirations for another presidential bid.