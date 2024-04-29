Florida Governor Ron Desantis Set To Join Donald Trump's Campaign Efforts After Reconciliatory Meeting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly agreed to join Donald Trump's campaign efforts after a meeting between the two on Sunday morning, sources revealed to The Post. The meeting, held in Miami, aimed to mend their strained relationship as Trump seeks to reclaim the White House, following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Sources also indicated that DeSantis is expected to play a significant role in fundraising for the presumptive GOP nominee, in addition to actively campaigning on his behalf, following DeSantis's suspension of his own Oval Office aspirations earlier this year.