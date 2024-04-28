United States

Tornado Aftermath: Recovery Underway In Nebraska, Iowa As New Threat Looms

Tornado watches have been issued across Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, covering around 9 million people. The threat persists through Sunday, with strong tornadoes possible from Nebraska to Texas.

AP
A tornado is seen near north of Waverly, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo: AP
One day after destructive tornadoes ravaged through Nebraska and Iowa, millions of people across parts of Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma are now under tornado watches Saturday evening, as severe weather threats persist in the region.

Tornado watches across multiple states

Tornado watches have been issued for various regions, including the Kansas City metropolitan area, covering approximately 2.7 million people in southeastern Kansas and western and central Missouri, until midnight CT. Another watch area extends over much of Oklahoma and parts of North Texas until 3 a.m. CT, with additional watches in eastern Iowa, northeast Missouri, southwest Wisconsin, and northwest Illinois, lasting until midnight CT. Furthermore, a separate watch area encompasses eastern and central Missouri and central and western Illinois, including St. Louis, until 4 a.m. CT.

In total, around 9 million people are currently under tornado watches, spanning over 800 miles from Texas to southern Wisconsin.

Damage seen after a tornado leveled homes near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. - AP
Destructive Tornado Outbreak Ravages Nebraska And Iowa, Threat Persists Across Multiple States

BY Outlook International Desk

What is the current status?

- A tornado touched down near Tinker Air Force Base in Norman, Oklahoma, with no immediate reports of damage.

- As of 8 p.m. CT, there have been 11 tornado reports in Kansas and two in Missouri.

- Oklahoma's emergency operations center has been activated, urging residents to stay weather aware and prepared.

- Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Kansas, Oklahoma, and North Texas throughout Saturday afternoon.

- A new tornado watch has been issued for eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southwest Wisconsin until 12 am CDT.

Damaged homes are seen after a tornado hit the Newport Landing neighborhood in Bennington, Neb., Saturday, April 27, 2024. Dozens of reported tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest.
Damaged homes are seen after a tornado hit the Newport Landing neighborhood in Bennington, Neb., Saturday, April 27, 2024. Dozens of reported tornadoes wreaked havoc Friday in the Midwest. Photo: AP
Continued threat and precautions

The severe weather threat is expected to persist through Sunday, with strong tornadoes possible from Nebraska to Texas, including major cities like Dallas, Austin, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Kansas City, and Wichita. The National Weather Prediction Center has warned of a high risk for excessive rain and flash flooding in parts of Oklahoma, emphasizing the need for preparedness and vigilance among residents.

People pick through the rubble of a house that was leveled in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions.
People pick through the rubble of a house that was leveled in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. Photo: AP
In the aftermath of the devastating storms in Nebraska and Iowa, recovery efforts are underway as residents assess the damage left by the tornadoes. Communities such as Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska, and Minden in Iowa have experienced significant destruction, with numerous homes and businesses affected. Despite the widespread damage, there have been no reported fatalities, with residents expressing gratitude for their safety amidst the chaos.

As the threat of severe weather persists into Sunday, residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being amid the ongoing storms.

