Severe Weather Threatens 70 Million Americans Across Northeast And Midwest

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, a dynamic weather system spanning from the Rockies to the Great Plains is gearing up to unleash its fury on Monday. Stretching from the Dakotas down to Texas, this system has the potential to spawn supercell storms capable of producing large hail, destructive winds, and tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the southern to central Great Plains on Monday evening, with the possibility of hail, wind damage, and isolated tornadoes.