In Pictures: Cold Pacific Storm Sweeps Across California, Brings Winter-Like Weather

Skiers sit on a lift during a snow storm in Mammoth Lakes, California. Spring took a back seat again Friday as a wintry weather system brought more low-elevation snow, hail, rain and unusually cold temperatures to California.
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain, a snowboarder kicks up snow in Mammoth Lakes, California.
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Snow falls on a road in front of a vehicle during a storm on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California.
Norah Johnston, 6, plays as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.
Jason Bleier photographs his dog Sir, a 13 week-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, while walking in the snow at Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.
Nolan Johnston, 8, makes a snow angel as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.
A car ascends Summit Rd. as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.
Jason Bleier carries his dog Sir, a 13 week-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, while walking in the snow at Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.