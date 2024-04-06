International

In Pictures: Cold Pacific Storm Sweeps Across California, Brings Winter-Like Weather

Meteorologists say cold and unstable air remains in place after a late-season low-pressure system spun into California and spawned unseasonable conditions a day earlier.

California Storms | Photo: Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP

Skiers sit on a lift during a snow storm in Mammoth Lakes, California. Spring took a back seat again Friday as a wintry weather system brought more low-elevation snow, hail, rain and unusually cold temperatures to California.

1/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain, a snowboarder kicks up snow in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Advertisement

2/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California.

Advertisement

3/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: Hudson Henry, Mammoth Mountain via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Snow falls on a road in front of a vehicle during a storm on Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, California.

4/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Norah Johnston, 6, plays as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.

Advertisement

5/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jason Bleier photographs his dog Sir, a 13 week-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, while walking in the snow at Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.

Advertisement

6/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Nolan Johnston, 8, makes a snow angel as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.

Advertisement

7/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A car ascends Summit Rd. as snow blankets the ground in Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.

8/8
California%20Storms
California Storms | Photo: AP/Noah Berger
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jason Bleier carries his dog Sir, a 13 week-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, while walking in the snow at Mt. Diablo State Park near Walnut Creek, California.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained