United States

15 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Tram Accident At Universal Studios Theme Park In Los Angeles

A tram accident occurred at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles on Saturday night, injuring 15 people.

AP
File Photo Photo: AP
A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles injured 15 people Saturday night, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m., the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson emailed a statement to The Associated Press confirming there were “multiple minor injuries” from an accident involving a tram at the theme park.

The details of the accident were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

